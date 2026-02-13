100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Call the Midwife

Episode 6

Season 15 Episode 6

An expectant father receives a life-threatening diagnosis. Trixie assists a female wrestler after a headlock goes wrong. Dr. Turner learns shocking news that implicates the future of the maternity house.

Aired: 04/25/26
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine Confronts Sister Julienne
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:09
Watch 1:51
Call the Midwife
Geoffrey Visits Sister Veronica
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:51
Watch 2:12
Call the Midwife
Sister Veronica Shares Her Secret
Sister Veronica has a heart-to-heart with Sister Julienne.
Clip: S15 E5 | 2:12
Watch 1:08
Call the Midwife
Sister Julienne Has a Realization
A violent encounter with pregnant mother acts as a powerful reminder to Sister Julienne.
Clip: S15 E5 | 1:08
Watch 1:16
Call the Midwife
"Assume, Cyril, assume!"
Rosalind surprises Cyril when he shares his plans for their weekend away.
Clip: S15 E4 | 1:16
Watch 1:04
Call the Midwife
Cyril Receives News About His Divorce
Cyril and Rosalind discuss his upcoming divorce.
Clip: S15 E4 | 1:04
Watch 0:50
Call the Midwife
Cyril Suggests A Weekend Away
Cyril asks Rosalind to go away for the weekend.
Clip: S15 E4 | 0:50
Watch 0:43
Call the Midwife
Dinner at Nonnatus House
Everyone is talking about the time capsule, including the women of Nonnatus House.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:43
Watch 0:36
Call the Midwife
The Turner Family's Time Capsule
The Turner children are hard at work planning their time capsule.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:36
Watch 0:47
Call the Midwife
The Nonnatus House Time Capsule
Sister Catherine finds the perfect way to ensure Nonnatus House is never forgotten.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:47
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 15
  • Season 14
  • Call the Midwife Season 13
  • Call the Midwife Season 12
  • Call the Midwife Season 11
  • Call the Midwife Season 10
  • Call the Midwife Season 9
  • Call the Midwife Season 8
  • Call the Midwife Season 5
  • Call the Midwife Season 2
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
When tragedy strikes a Poplar family, Dr. Turner's treatment comes under scrutiny.
Episode: S15 E5
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
Sister Catherine is distressed when a newborn baby is taken from the maternity home.
Episode: S15 E4 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
Episode: S15 E3 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
A potential rabies outbreak causes panic in Poplar. Trixie cares for a patient in difficult labor.
Episode: S15 E2 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
Sister Catherine cares for her first solo patient. The midwives attend a women's lib meeting.
Episode: S15 E1 | 53:20
Watch 1:55:14
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2025
Senior members of the convent swap the snowy East End of London for sun-drenched Hong Kong.
Episode: S15 E0 | 1:55:14
Watch 53:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Episode: S14 E8 | 53:30
Watch 53:17
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
Episode: S14 E7 | 53:17
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
A dustbin strike creates a refuse site outside Nonnatus House. Joyce handles a rude patient.
Episode: S14 E6 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
The Nonnatus team oversee the care of a man living inside an iron lung.
Episode: S14 E5 | 53:20