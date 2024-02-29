100 WVIA Way
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull

Season 11 Episode 14 | 59m 03s

The knowledge of antiques experts Angus Ashworth and Phil Serrell is put to the test as their celebrity companions are University Challenge icons Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull.

Aired: 07/11/23
Extras
Watch 58:47
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Linford Christie and Katharine Merry
Olympians Linford Christie and Katharine Merry buy antiques in Oxfordshire and Berkshire.
Episode: S7 E20 | 58:47
Watch 58:50
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Roberta Taylor and Trudie Goodwin
Actors Roberta Taylor and Trudie Goodwin search Scotland for antique booty.
Episode: S7 E19 | 58:50
Watch 58:30
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Valerie Singleton and Diane Louise Jordan
Valerie Singleton and Diane Louise Jordan compete to find the most profitable antiques.
Episode: S7 E18 | 58:30
Watch 58:57
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Felicity Montagu and Clare Holman
Actors Felicity Montagu and Clare Holman navigate their way around the Midlands.
Episode: S7 E17 | 58:57
Watch 58:57
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Tim Vine and Ricky Grover
Comedians Tim Vine and Ricky Grover gamble on a mahogany chair and pewter candle sticks.
Episode: S7 E16 | 58:57
Watch 59:04
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Amol Rajan and Grace Dent
Journalists Grace Dent and Amol Rajan search East Anglia for profitable antiques.
Episode: S7 E15 | 59:04
Watch 58:50
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Derek Fowlds and Bill Simons
Actors Derek Fowlds and Bill Simons set off from Helmsley, North Yorkshire.
Episode: S7 E14 | 58:50
Watch 59:04
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Danny Crates and Liz Johnson
Paralympians Danny Crates and Liz Johnson compete for antiques gold in Cambridgeshire.
Episode: S7 E13 | 59:04
Watch 58:53
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
David Gower and Nick Hancock
Cricket legend David Gower and TV presenter Nick Hancock tour Hampshire.
Episode: S7 E12 | 58:53
Watch 58:50
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Brian Conley and Nick Owen
Funny-man Brian Conley and broadcaster Nick Owen take an antiquing trip together.
Episode: S7 E11 | 58:50
