Attorney Markwei Boye

Extras
Steven Hightower joins Dr. Chavis to discuss EV innovation and clean energy solutions.
Dr. Chavis talks with the founder and CEO of Operation Hope, John Hope Bryant.
Dr. Chavis talks with the COO at the Atlanta Voice and the newest Miss Black America.
Dr. Chavis talks to Rawle Andrews Jr. of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation
Dr. Chavis talks with United Negro College Fund and civic leader Milton H. Jones, Jr.
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Dr. Chavis talks with politician and civic leader Inga Willis and developer Craig Spates.
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Dr. Chavis and actress Phylicia Rashad discuss her career and the importance of the arts.
Hip Hop star T.I. discusses the importance of the arts on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.
Dr. Cheryl LaRoche explores Bishop Paul Quinn’s untold legacy in Apostle of Liberation.
Lonnae O’Neal explores family, land, and legacy in her new book Bibb Country.
AI innovator Dr. Denise Turley explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of work.
Dr. Chavis examines how Black soldiers reshaped the course of the Civil War.
Dr. Chavis speaks with Paxton K. Baker, Minority Owner of the Washington Nationals.
Dr. Chavis speaks with Anasa Troutman, CEO of the Historic Clayborn Temple.
Dr. Chavis welcomes Darlene McGhee-Whittington, 28th President of Jack and Jill.
April DeSimone joins Dr. Chavis to explore how design can drive equity and social justice.
Dr. Chavis and Charles Cantu discuss digital media innovation and equity in the marketplace.