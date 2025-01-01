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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir

Far, Far Away on Judea’s Plains

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 3m 06s

Composed by Utah hymn writer John Menzies Macfarlane in 1869, “Far, Far Away on Judea’s Plains” is a cherished Christmas favorite. In this inventive arrangement, Richard Elliott blends the hymn with musical nods to Also Sprach Zarathustra and Handel’s Messiah, creating a joyful performance for solo organ and percussion that is both celestial and unexpected.

Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, featuring Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet, was made possible in part by Ronald C. & Kaye Gunnell, Charles & Janet Stoddard, and David B. & Jolynn Davies. The Tabernacle Choir provides artistic expressions of faith from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This program is co-presented by GBH Boston and BYUtv.
Extras
Watch 0:33
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
Watch 3:46
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
What Child Is This?
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform "What Child is This? with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 3:46
Watch 3:18
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Merry Christmas, Darling
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus sing 'Merry Christmas Darling' with The Tabernacle Choir.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:18
Watch 2:35
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Go, Tell It on the Mountain
Ryan Murphy reimagines 'Go, Tell It on the Mountain' in a joyful orchestral setting.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:35
Watch 1:10
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Vamos ya, Pastores, (from 'Los Pastores
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 1:10
Watch 2:59
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas Memories Medley
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:59
Watch 5:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Adios, Nonino
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 5:08
Watch 2:17
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
The Christmas Story: Luke 2
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:17
Watch 4:26
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Behind the Scenes with Dennis Haysbert: Finding Christmas Joy
Dennis Haysbert finds faith, joy, and purpose in this moving Christmas behind the scenes clip.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:26
Watch 2:44
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Behind the Scenes with Dr. Charles Mulli: Changing the World Through Love
Dr. Mulli’s journey shows how love, faith, and service can transform lives and communities.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:44
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