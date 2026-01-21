Eggs Around the World

Extras
It’s pizza night at Milk Street with recipes for easy-stretch dough and sheet pan pizza.
Milk Street goes to Hong Kong in search of Cantonese classics.
Christopher Kimball heads to Paris to learn show-stopping French desserts.
Milk Street heads to Lahore to discover the heart and soul of Pakistani cuisine.
Milk Street returns to Rome to find hidden gems, from fresh pasta to cacciatore.
We make three noodle dishes that might become your new favorite weeknight dinner.
This episode is all about one-pan meals!
Learn how to amp up your roasted chicken.
Learn baking from cookbook author and owner of Back in the Day Bakery—Cheryl Day!
In this episode, we travel to London to explore Indian flavors.
Milk Street shows you how to turn a supermarket tomato into something special.
Milk Street dresses up salads, from a warm Greek bean salad to a Spanish twist on Caesar.
Italians really do eat spaghetti and meatballs! Plus, two more red sauce recipes.
Milk Street shares Malaysian recipes for coconut curry and richly glazed fried chicken.
Christopher Kimball travels to Salzburg to learn the secrets of Strudel and Schnitzel.
Milk Street shares a Korean recipe that will change the way you cook chicken noodle soup.
Milk Street goes to the Republic of Georgia to investigate the cheese bread Khachapuri.