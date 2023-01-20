100 WVIA Way
City Island

Post Office

Season 1 Episode 14 | 3m 00s

Watt and Windy help Carry the mail truck mail a lost letter named Posty. They learn all about how the post office works.

Aired: 01/22/23
Extras
Watch 3:00
City Island
Library
Watt and Windy go to the library for a book and learn about all the library has to offer.
Episode: S1 E16 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Skating Rules
Watt and Windy learn about the rules they have to follow at the skate park to stay safe.
Episode: S1 E18 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Flag Day
Watt and his friends make a flag for their club with help from the City Island Flag.
Episode: S1 E17 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Stuck
Watt and Windy help Detritus who has gotten stuck in a tree in the park.
Episode: S1 E15 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Pets
Watt, Windy, Sally, and Piper volunteer at a dog shelter.
Episode: S1 E19 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
History
As research for a school project, Watt talks to Laney, a 300-year-old road in City Island.
Episode: S1 E13 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Art Museum
Watt and his class paint a mural, and Watt goes to the art museum to get inspiration.
Episode: S1 E10 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Skytown
Watt visits Windy and her family in Skytown and learns about a new part of City Island.
Episode: S1 E12 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Airport
Watt learns all about how airports work on his way to Movieville with his dad.
Episode: S1 E11 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Celebration
It’s New Year’s Eve in City Island, and the whole community comes together for a party.
Episode: S1 E20 | 3:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • City Island Season 50
  • City Island Season 1
Watch 1:39
City Island
Let's Vote
In a glitzy rock anthem, Watt, Windy, and Frank use voting to make a series of choices.
Episode: S50 E9 | 1:39
Watch 1:39
City Island
Rainy Day
Windy delivers an uplifting ballad about responding to the messages she sees on the news.
Episode: S50 E10 | 1:39
Watch 1:39
City Island
The Helper Dance
Sally and Piper suggest ways to help others through a series of fun and silly dances.
Episode: S50 E6 | 1:39
Watch 1:39
City Island
What Is Money?
In a retro, 80's-style song, Mark explains what money is and how it is used.
Episode: S50 E7 | 1:39
Watch 1:39
City Island
Messy Jobs
Detritus belts a crooner ballad dedicated to some of City Island’s messiest jobs.
Episode: S50 E8 | 1:39
Watch 1:39
City Island
The Media Song
Ringer takes Watt on a journey through the many kinds of media and how they are used.
Episode: S50 E5 | 1:39
Watch 1:39
City Island
Block Party in Brickland
Watt and Windy sing a cool summertime jam about a local block party in Brickland.
Episode: S50 E4 | 1:39
Watch 1:39
City Island
If I Were The Mayor
Watt envisions his big ideas if he was Mayor of City Island.
Episode: S50 E2 | 1:39
Watch 1:39
City Island
The People At School
Lidia sings an exciting anthem celebrating the helpful adults who work at her school.
Episode: S50 E3 | 1:39
Watch 1:39
City Island
Everywhere I Go
Carry delivers mail across the city, exploring the many types of places along his route.
Episode: S50 E1 | 1:39