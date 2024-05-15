100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Island

Maker Hill

Season 2 Episode 16 | 3m 00s

Watt's class travels to Maker Hill, the industrial neighborhood of City Island where goods are made. Watt assumes a wizard uses magic to make everything, but Rosey Rivet shows him that skillful artisans create all of the city's goods.

Aired: 10/17/24
Extras
Watch 3:00
City Island
Library
Watt and Windy go to the library for a book and learn about all the library has to offer.
Episode: S1 E16 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Skating Rules
Watt and Windy learn about the rules they have to follow at the skate park to stay safe.
Episode: S1 E18 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Flag Day
Watt and his friends make a flag for their club with help from the City Island Flag.
Episode: S1 E17 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Post Office
Watt and Windy learn about the post office with Carry the mail truck.
Episode: S1 E14 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Stuck
Watt and Windy help Detritus who has gotten stuck in a tree in the park.
Episode: S1 E15 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Pets
Watt, Windy, Sally, and Piper volunteer at a dog shelter.
Episode: S1 E19 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
History
As research for a school project, Watt talks to Laney, a 300-year-old road in City Island.
Episode: S1 E13 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Art Museum
Watt and his class paint a mural, and Watt goes to the art museum to get inspiration.
Episode: S1 E10 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Skytown
Watt visits Windy and her family in Skytown and learns about a new part of City Island.
Episode: S1 E12 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Airport
Watt learns all about how airports work on his way to Movieville with his dad.
Episode: S1 E11 | 3:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • City Island Season 50
  • City Island Season 2
  • City Island Season 1
Watch 3:00
City Island
Clouds
Watt and Windy learn about how clouds are made and distributed in City Island!
Episode: S2 E20 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Internet
Watt, Mark, and Windy follow the journey of an email as it travels through the internet.
Episode: S2 E19 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Dancing Rules
Watt's friend Lacey helps change the rules of ballet class so everyone can dance together.
Episode: S2 E18 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Venus Flytrap
World-famous pop star Venus Flytrap visits City Island, and Watt has a decision to make!
Episode: S2 E17 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Shopping
Watt goes shopping for a superhero cape and learns about different kinds of stores.
Episode: S2 E15 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Swap Day
City Island Elementary holds a swap day where students trade personal items.
Episode: S2 E14 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Flashback
Watt’s grandfather Edison recounts his life story and how he immigrated to City Island.
Episode: S2 E13 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Holidays
Watt receives a musical lesson about how City Island celebrates different holidays!
Episode: S2 E12 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Hospital
After bumping his bulb at the play park, Watt takes his first trip to the hospital.
Episode: S2 E11 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
City Island
Advertising
Watt, Windy, and Frank visit Sign Square and learn about the many kinds of advertisements.
Episode: S2 E10 | 3:00