Watt, Windy, Sally, and Piper volunteer at a dog shelter.
Watt and his class paint a mural, and Watt goes to the art museum to get inspiration.
As research for a school project, Watt talks to Laney, a 300-year-old road in City Island.
Watt learns all about how airports work on his way to Movieville with his dad.
Watt and Windy learn about the rules they have to follow at the skate park to stay safe.
Watt and his friends make a flag for their club with help from the City Island Flag.
Watt and Windy learn about the post office with Carry the mail truck.
Watt visits Windy and her family in Skytown and learns about a new part of City Island.
Watt and Windy help Detritus who has gotten stuck in a tree in the park.
Watt and Windy go to the library for a book and learn about all the library has to offer.
Watt, Mark, and Windy follow the journey of an email as it travels through the internet.
Watt's friend Lacey helps change the rules of ballet class so everyone can dance together.
World-famous pop star Venus Flytrap visits City Island, and Watt has a decision to make!
Sally and Piper suggest ways to help others through a series of fun and silly dances.
In a retro, 80's-style song, Mark explains what money is and how it is used.
Detritus belts a crooner ballad dedicated to some of City Island’s messiest jobs.
In a glitzy rock anthem, Watt, Windy, and Frank use voting to make a series of choices.
Windy delivers an uplifting ballad about responding to the messages she sees on the news.
Ringer takes Watt on a journey through the many kinds of media and how they are used.
Watt and Windy sing a cool summertime jam about a local block party in Brickland.