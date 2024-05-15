Extras
Watt and Windy learn about the rules they have to follow at the skate park to stay safe.
Watt, Windy, Sally, and Piper volunteer at a dog shelter.
As research for a school project, Watt talks to Laney, a 300-year-old road in City Island.
Watt and his friends make a flag for their club with help from the City Island Flag.
Watt and Windy learn about the post office with Carry the mail truck.
Watt visits Windy and her family in Skytown and learns about a new part of City Island.
Watt and Windy help Detritus who has gotten stuck in a tree in the park.
Watt learns all about how airports work on his way to Movieville with his dad.
Watt and Windy go to the library for a book and learn about all the library has to offer.
Watt and his class paint a mural, and Watt goes to the art museum to get inspiration.
Watt and Windy learn about how clouds are made and distributed in City Island!
Watt, Mark, and Windy follow the journey of an email as it travels through the internet.
Watt's friend Lacey helps change the rules of ballet class so everyone can dance together.
World-famous pop star Venus Flytrap visits City Island, and Watt has a decision to make!
Watt’s class visits Maker Hill to see how City Island's goods are made.
City Island Elementary holds a swap day where students trade personal items.
Watt’s grandfather Edison recounts his life story and how he immigrated to City Island.
Watt receives a musical lesson about how City Island celebrates different holidays!
After bumping his bulb at the play park, Watt takes his first trip to the hospital.
Watt, Windy, and Frank visit Sign Square and learn about the many kinds of advertisements.