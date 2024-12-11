Duck and Dessert with Flair

Extras
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Sisig, Soy Sauce Chicken Wings; a visit to Oakland, CA; Knorr’s Liquid Seasoning.
Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb, La Viña-Style Cheesecake; review of spray mops.
San Diego Fish Tacos, Crispy Fried Shrimp; a visit to San Diego; tasting tortilla chips.
Guanimes con Bacalao, Piña Coladas; a visit to Puerto Rico; all about Salt Cod.
Smoked Citrus Chicken, Really Good Key Lime Pie; the origins of Key Lime Pie.
Tuna and Salmon Teriyaki Poke, Malasadas; all about freeze-dried backpacking meals.
Texas-Style Smoked Beef Ribs, Easy Blueberry Cobbler; a visit to El Paso, TX; Charcoal.
Jamaican Oxtail, Jamaican Rice and Peas; review of countertop compost bins.
Diner-Style Patty Melts, Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings; review of coffee makers.
Cook's Country Season 17
Cook's Country Season 16
Cook's Country Season 15
Cook's Country Season 14
Cook's Country Season 13
Cook's Country Season 12
Cook's Country Season 11
Smoked Prime Rib, Torn Potato Salad with Toasted Garlic and Herb Dressing; Grill Gloves
Seattle Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Black Cod; a visit to Seattle; the story of Chef Nobu
North Carolina Barbecue Pork, Lemonade with Honey; our recommended Fire Pits for Cooking
Quesabirria Tacos, Sopa Seca; a visit to Tucson; history of Birria in the United States
Vegetarian Chili, Jalepeño-Cheddar Scones; tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce
Kombdi, Jira Ghalun (Cumin-Scented Chicken), Hot-Honey Chicken; tasting of honey
Cider-Braised Turkey, Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Maple Chile Crisp; visit to Minneapolis
S'Mores Pie, M&M Cookies; our recommended Rolling Pins
Slow-Roasted Medium-Rare Beef Short Ribs, Twice-Baked Potatoes with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese