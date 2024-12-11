100 WVIA Way
Cook's Country

Duck and Dessert with Flair

Season 17 Episode 1712 | 26m 25s

Julia Collin-Davison makes Bridget Lancaster Duck Breasts with Port Wine-Fig Sauce. Toni Tipton-Martin tells the story of the Tatin sisters and the history of their namesake dish, and Bridget makes Julia Tarte Tatin.

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 02/07/25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Unexpected Beef and Potatoes
Smoked Prime Rib, Torn Potato Salad with Toasted Garlic and Herb Dressing; Grill Gloves
Episode: S17 E1703 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Inspired by Japanese Immigrants
Seattle Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Black Cod; a visit to Seattle; the story of Chef Nobu
Episode: S17 E1702 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
North Carolina Barbecue
North Carolina Barbecue Pork, Lemonade with Honey; our recommended Fire Pits for Cooking
Episode: S17 E1701 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Mexican American Comfort Food
Quesabirria Tacos, Sopa Seca; a visit to Tucson; history of Birria in the United States
Episode: S17 E1704 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Southwestern Vegetarian Fare
Vegetarian Chili, Jalepeño-Cheddar Scones; tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce
Episode: S17 E1705 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Spiced Chicken Dinners
Kombdi, Jira Ghalun (Cumin-Scented Chicken), Hot-Honey Chicken; tasting of honey
Episode: S17 E1706 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
A Bold Brunch
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Episode: S17 E1707 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
From the Indigenous Pantry
Cider-Braised Turkey, Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Maple Chile Crisp; visit to Minneapolis
Episode: S17 E1708 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Darn Good Desserts
S'Mores Pie, M&M Cookies; our recommended Rolling Pins
Episode: S17 E1709 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Short Ribs and Baked Potatoes
Slow-Roasted Medium-Rare Beef Short Ribs, Twice-Baked Potatoes with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
Episode: S17 E1710 | 26:25