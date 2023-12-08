Beef, Dressed Up

Test cook Christie Morrison shows host Bridget Lancaster how to make Spice-Crusted Steaks. Next, equipment expert Adam Ried shows host Julia Collin Davison his top pick for electric griddles. Then, tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget to a tasting of supermarket bacon. Finally, test cook Ashley Moore and Julia reveal a showstopping recipe for Grilled Bacon Burgers with Caramelized Onion.