Crash Course: Artificial Intelligence

Neural Networks and Deep Learning #3

Season 1 Episode 3 | 11m 29s

Artificial neural networks are better than other methods for more complicated tasks like image recognition, and the key to their success is their hidden layers. We'll talk about how the math of these networks work and how using many hidden layers allows us to do deep learning.

Aired: 08/22/19
Extras
