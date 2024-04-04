100 WVIA Way
Crash Course: Artificial Intelligence

Supervised Learning #2

Season 1 Episode 2 | 14m 57s

Supervised learning is the process of learning WITH training labels, and is the most widely used kind of learning with it comes to AI - helping with stuff like tagging photos on Facebook and filtering spam from your email. We’re going to start small today and show how just a single neuron (or perceptron) is constructed, and explain the differences between precision and recall.

Aired: 08/15/19
