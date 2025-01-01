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Cyberchase

Fix It Time!: For Real

Season 16 Episode 1 | 2m 50s

When the chain slips off his brand new bike, Booker doesn't give up, he heads to a real repair cafe for help! A volunteer repair coach named Lisa shows him how gears and chains work together, guiding him step by step until his bike is fixed. Booker learns that repairing something you love feels a whole lot better than throwing it away.

Extras
Cyberchase
Fix It Time!: Act 2
Two scooters, side-by-side: can the squad spot what got swapped and switched?
Clip: S16 E1 | 8:39
Cyberchase
Fix It Time!: Act 1
Jackie breaks a family heirloom, then scooters start snapping all over Botsberg!
Clip: S16 E1 | 7:04
Cyberchase
Fix It Time!: Act 3
Botsberg throws its first Fix-It Time, and everybody's invited to mend and learn!
Clip: S16 E1 | 6:42
Cyberchase
Cyberchase: The Movie
The future of Cyberspace is at stake.
Special: 58:25
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: The Weight Escape
Matt must match Digit’s weight to recue Inez and Jackie from an icy cave
Clip: S16 | 5:36
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: Buzz & Delete Rock It
Harmony’s stuck on a math word problem, so Buzz and Delete try to help.
Clip: S16 | 6:33
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: Smirbles on the Loose
Buzz and Delete use subtraction to rescue smirbles before Hacker’s soufflé flops.
Clip: S16 | 8:17
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: Any Way You Stack It
Digit and Widget learn about weight while trying to find a lost picture of Motherboards.
Clip: S16 | 6:48
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: Vacation Countdown
Buzz and Delete must estimate to lighten their suitcase or miss a cyber-whale adventure!
Clip: S16 | 7:08
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: The Cyber Book of Records
Buzz and Delete try to hop, flop, and subtract their way into the Cyber Book of Records
Clip: S16 | 6:46
Latest Episodes
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  • Cyberchase Season 12
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  • Cyberchase Season 10
  • Cyberchase Season 9
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  • Cyberchase Season 7
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  • Cyberchase Season 5
  • Cyberchase Season 4
  • Cyberchase Season 3
  • Cyberchase Season 2
  • Cyberchase Season 1
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Episode: S16 E4 | 23:00
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Episode: S16 E2 | 23:00
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Episode: S16 E5 | 26:20
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Episode: S16 E1 | 25:50
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The CyberSquad use time travel help Hacker learn why his pet smirble loves a healthy park.
Episode: S16 E3 | 26:20
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Episode: S15 E8 | 26:00
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Episode: S15 E9 | 23:11
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Episode: S15 E7 | 26:25
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Hacker steals a cybersite’s precious fungi, while a new critter steals his heart!
Episode: S15 E6 | 27:00
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Meet Matt's family and journey through Sportagonia for a Mother's Day to remember.
Episode: S15 E3 | 26:25