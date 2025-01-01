100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cyberchase

Leave the Leaves: Act 1

Season 16 Episode 3 | 7m 19s

Hacker notices his pet Smirble, BB, loves a wild and wonderfully messy park, so he buys it and transforms it into a perfectly neat, trimmed, tidy park just for her! But once the wildflowers and leaf piles disappear, BB is heartbroken. Can Hacker figure out why his perfect park makes BB so unhappy?

Extras
Cyberchase
A Vote for Belly Bowl Captain: Act 2
Debates, ballots, and one last-minute voter: will every penguin get their say?
Clip: S16 E4 | 5:56
Cyberchase
A Vote for Belly Bowl Captain: Act 3
Counting votes by fives leads to a nail-biting tie. Who wins by just one pebble?
Clip: S16 E4 | 8:51
Cyberchase
A Vote for Belly Bowl Captain: Act 1
Gabe or Mimi? Penguins can't decide over who should captain the Belly Bowl team!
Clip: S16 E4 | 7:40
Cyberchase
Be There Or Be Cyber Square: Act 1
One sneaky slice of avocado sparks a fraction fight between Inez and her brother.
Clip: S16 E2 | 7:51
Cyberchase
The Power of Patterns: For Real
Alex taps out dance patterns and invites you to join along!
Clip: S16 E5 | 3:19
Cyberchase
Be There Or Be Cyber Square: Act 3
Down to the final point, can Inez use fractions to outsmart Hacker?
Clip: S16 E2 | 7:25
Cyberchase
Be There Or Be Cyber Square: Act 2
Halves, fourths, and one sneaky Hacker: building a fair court gets tricky fast!
Clip: S16 E2 | 7:10
Cyberchase
The Power of Patterns: Act 3
Do-re-mi, another pattern! Will the CyberSquad finally reclaim the CyberStar?
Clip: S16 E5 | 7:45
Cyberchase
The Power of Patterns: Act 1
Rockets, geysers, and one giant guess: can patterns help catch tricky Hacker?
Clip: S16 E5 | 7:34
Cyberchase
The Power of Patterns: Act 2
Doubling numbers, crystal bars: can splitting up crack two tricky patterns?
Clip: S16 E5 | 7:07
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Cyberchase Season 16
  • Cyberchase Season 15
  • Cyberchase Season 14
  • Cyberchase Season 13
  • Cyberchase Season 12
  • Cyberchase Season 11
  • Cyberchase Season 10
  • Cyberchase Season 9
  • Cyberchase Season 8
  • Cyberchase Season 7
  • Cyberchase Season 6
  • Cyberchase Season 5
  • Cyberchase Season 4
  • Cyberchase Season 3
  • Cyberchase Season 2
  • Cyberchase Season 1
Cyberchase
A Vote for Belly Bowl Captain
Who will lead the Belly Bowl team? The CyberSquad helps the penguins decide by voting.
Episode: S16 E4 | 23:00
Cyberchase
Be There or Be Cyber Square
The Squad and Bernice the Beetle take on Hacker in an epic Cyber Square game.
Episode: S16 E2 | 23:00
Cyberchase
The Power of Patterns
The Squad tackles pattern challenges in Crystalia while chasing Hacker and the CyberStar.
Episode: S16 E5 | 26:20
Cyberchase
Fix It Time!
After scooters break in Botsburg, the Squad starts a community Fix-It Clinic.
Episode: S16 E1 | 25:50
Cyberchase
Leave The Leaves
The CyberSquad use time travel help Hacker learn why his pet smirble loves a healthy park.
Episode: S16 E3 | 26:20
Cyberchase
The Heat Beneath Your Feet
The CyberSquad head to Dancing Water Springs to watch a super geyser!
Episode: S15 E8 | 26:00
Cyberchase
The Big Night Shorts
The CyberSquad gets tiny and joins a cyber-amphibian's epic adventure to a vernal pond.
Episode: S15 E9 | 23:11
Cyberchase
The Kite-Flying Showdown
Digit takes on Hacker in a high-flying adventure to protect Big Dune beach!
Episode: S15 E7 | 26:25
Cyberchase
A Fungus Among Us
Hacker steals a cybersite’s precious fungi, while a new critter steals his heart!
Episode: S15 E6 | 27:00
Cyberchase
A Berry Special Mother's Day
Meet Matt's family and journey through Sportagonia for a Mother's Day to remember.
Episode: S15 E3 | 26:25