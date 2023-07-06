The Deedle Beast

Digit is pet-sitting in Golftopia, taking care of Dewey, a lovable Deedle Beast. But suddenly Dewey starts going berserk on his daily walks. The kids arrive to help, but how do you figure out what's wrong with an animal that can't talk? The kids begin to see a pattern in the critter's odd behavior - and the plot thickens when they realize that Hacker has moved in right next door.