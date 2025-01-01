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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Space Bots! Gameplay

8m 52s

Build and test robots in space with Miss Elaina.

Extras
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Many Ways to Show You Care: Anabella’s Story (ASL)
Meet Anabella, a tigertastic 10-year-old who helps care for her younger brothers.
Special: 5:45
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Makes Art in the Sky
Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!
Clip: S8 E2 | 0:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Learns to Ask Before Touching Someone Else
Jodi wants to touch Miss Elaina's hair but she learns that she has to ask first!
Clip: S8 E2 | 2:18
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Prince Wednesday At the Swingset
Prince Wednesday learns to ask before he pushes Daniel on the swings.
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:28
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"Before You Touch Someone, Ask if It's Okay" Song
Everyone learns that before you touch someone, you should ask them if it's okay!
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:03
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel's Morning Routine With Grandpere
Daniel uses a checklist to follow his morning routine with Grandpere!
Clip: S8 E4 | 1:01
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Tigey Helps Daniel Get Dressed
Daniel imagines Tigey is helping him pick out clothes to wear in a colorful closet!
Clip: S8 E4 | 0:55
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"The Morning Routine" Song
Everyone does the steps to a morning routine so they can get ready for their day!
Clip: S8 E4 | 1:04
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina Makes Music with Bubbles in Space
Miss Elaina imagines she is hopping around on planet-sized bubbles as she sings in space!
Clip: S8 E4 | 0:49
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina Brushes her Teeth
Miss Elaina has to follow her bedtime routine before she can play a new instrument!
Clip: S8 E4 | 1:31
Latest Episodes
All
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Asks Before Touching Someone Else/Jodi Asks Before Touching Someone Else
Daniel learns to ask before hugging Margaret./Jodi asks before touching Miss Elaina.
Episode: S8 E2 | 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel's Morning Routine with Grandpere/Miss Elaina Gets Ready for Bed
Daniel does his morning routine with Grandpere./Miss Elaina does her bedtime routine.
Episode: S8 E4 | 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Finds Out What's Fair/O Finds Out What's Fair (ASL)
Daniel learns Margaret needs the stroller./O learns Jodi gets carsick in the back seat.
Episode: S7 E13 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Something New About Trolley (ASL)
Daniel Tiger and his friends take a Trolley boat ride and sing a song.
Episode: S7 E1 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Grownups Come Back to the Music Shop/Katerina's Mommy Comes Back Home
The Tiger and Platypus children see that grown-ups come back./Katerina enjoys a night with O and X.
Episode: S8 E1 | 26:24
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
King Daniel for the Day (ASL)
King Friday makes Daniel "King for the Day!"
Episode: S3 E19 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Baby is Here (ASL)
Everyone welcomes baby Margaret, the newest addition to the neighborhood.
Episode: S2 E2 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Tiger Family Grows/Daniel Learns About Being a Brother (ASL)
Daniel learns about being a big helper. / Daniel struggles with giving up his old toys.
Episode: S2 E1 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Good Morning, Daniel/Goodnight, Daniel (ASL)
Daniel goes through his morning and bedtime routines.
Episode: S1 E17 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Prince Wednesday Goes to the Potty/Daniel Goes to the Potty (ASL)
Prince Wednesday wants to play instead of go to the potty. / Daniel learns to go potty.
Episode: S1 E11 | 26:30