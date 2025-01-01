Space Bots! Gameplay

Extras
Meet Anabella, a tigertastic 10-year-old who helps care for her younger brothers.
Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!
Jodi wants to touch Miss Elaina's hair but she learns that she has to ask first!
Prince Wednesday learns to ask before he pushes Daniel on the swings.
Everyone learns that before you touch someone, you should ask them if it's okay!
Daniel uses a checklist to follow his morning routine with Grandpere!
Daniel imagines Tigey is helping him pick out clothes to wear in a colorful closet!
Everyone does the steps to a morning routine so they can get ready for their day!
Miss Elaina imagines she is hopping around on planet-sized bubbles as she sings in space!
Miss Elaina has to follow her bedtime routine before she can play a new instrument!
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Daniel learns to ask before hugging Margaret./Jodi asks before touching Miss Elaina.
Daniel does his morning routine with Grandpere./Miss Elaina does her bedtime routine.
Daniel learns Margaret needs the stroller./O learns Jodi gets carsick in the back seat.
Daniel Tiger and his friends take a Trolley boat ride and sing a song.
The Tiger and Platypus children see that grown-ups come back./Katerina enjoys a night with O and X.
King Friday makes Daniel "King for the Day!"
Everyone welcomes baby Margaret, the newest addition to the neighborhood.
Daniel learns about being a big helper. / Daniel struggles with giving up his old toys.
Daniel goes through his morning and bedtime routines.
Prince Wednesday wants to play instead of go to the potty. / Daniel learns to go potty.