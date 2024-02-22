100 WVIA Way
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan

Erik Weihenmayer

Season 2 Episode 206 | 26m 48s

To Dine For is a celebration of the American dream. Erik Weihenmayer became the first blind man to summit Mount Everest. He shares his journey from outdoor-enthusiast to sought-after motivational speaker and what it means to live a life with “No Barriers” the non-profit he created which works directly with people who are disabled mentally or physically. At The Sherpa House, Golden, CO

Aired: 02/12/20 | Expires: 02/12/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
