Dinosaur Train

Arnie Rides the Flatcar/Old Reliable

Season 2 Episode 20 | 26m 10s

Buddy, Tiny, and Mom visit their very large sauropod friend, Arnie Argentinosaurus, and his dad. Tiny and Buddy arrange with Mr. Conductor for Arnie to be the first big dinosaur to ride on the newest Dinosaur Train car - the flatbed car! / Mr. Pteranodon and Mr. Lambeosaurus take all the kids to see a field of geysers - holes in the ground that hot water shoots out from!

Aired: 08/15/12 | Expires: 04/05/24
Watch 26:10
Dinosaur Train
Junior Conductors Academy 1 / Junior Conductors Academy 2
The kids are off to Junior Conductors Academy in Laramidia!
Episode: S4 E4 | 26:10
Watch 0:30
Dinosaur Train
Watch the ALL NEW Dinosaur Train Movie RIGHT NOW!
Watch Dinosaur Train: Adventure Island now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 3:36
Dinosaur Train
Adventure Island Song
The Pterandon family and friends are on their way to Adventure Island.
Clip: 3:36
Watch 1:25:32
Dinosaur Train
Dinosaur Train: Adventure Island
The Pteranodon family goes to to Adventure Island, a new theme park on a volcanic island!
Special: 1:25:32
Watch 1:15
Dinosaur Train
Robot Dinosaurs!
Thurston singing a song about the robot dinosaurs on the island.
Clip: 1:15
Watch 1:12
Dinosaur Train
How do they work?
The kids want to know how the robot dinosaurs work.
Clip: 1:12
Watch 2:13
Dinosaur Train
Stick Together
The family sings about following directions and making sure to stick together.
Clip: 2:13
Watch 0:30
Dinosaur Train
Go to ADVENTURE ISLAND with the DINOSAUR TRAIN on April 12th
Go to ADVENTURE ISLAND with the DINOSAUR TRAIN on April 12th
Clip: 0:30
Watch 1:49
Dinosaur Train
Father's Day Picnic
The Pteranodon family celebrate Father's Day at a picnic with Mr. Conductor.
Clip: S5 E8 | 1:49
Watch 2:04
Dinosaur Train
The Search for Trevor Troodon
Mr. Conductor decides to go to the future to find his Father.
Clip: S5 E8 | 2:04
Watch 26:11
Dinosaur Train
Triassic Turtle/Tank's Baby Brother
Don mistakes a shell for a rock and meets Adam Adocus. / Tank is a big brother.
Episode: S1 E23 | 26:11
Watch 26:36
Dinosaur Train
Father's Day
The Conductor goes on a quest to bring his Dad home for Father's Day.
Episode: S5 E8 | 26:36
Watch 26:36
Dinosaur Train
The Beelzebufo Cometh/Dennis Comes to Visit
The kids meet a legendary bullfrog. / Dennis comes to visit.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:36
Watch 26:36
Dinosaur Train
Migration Vacation/Moms Rawk!
Buddy goes on migration. / The Pternanodons have their own migration.
Episode: S5 E11 | 26:36
Watch 26:36
Dinosaur Train
King and Crystal Play Red Rock/Nick of Time
King and Crystal play at the Red Rock Amphitheater. / Dad's old friend visits.
Episode: S5 E9 | 26:36
Watch 26:36
Dinosaur Train
Underwater Race/Buddy Wants to Fly
The Conductor and Pteranodon family race underwater. / Buddy wants to fly.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:36
Watch 26:36
Dinosaur Train
Love Day/A New Leaf
Tiny wakes up feeling a little sad. / The kids are feeling “over-burdened” by chores.
Episode: S5 E10 | 26:36
Watch 26:36
Dinosaur Train
Don's Hole-iday/We're Not All Dinosaurs
Don needs a day for digging holes - a hole-iday! / Are all Mesozoic creatures dinosaurs?
Episode: S5 E7 | 26:36
Watch 26:36
Dinosaur Train
A Brand-New Species
Buddy discovers a new species!
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:36