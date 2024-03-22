Arnie Rides the Flatcar/Old Reliable

Buddy, Tiny, and Mom visit their very large sauropod friend, Arnie Argentinosaurus, and his dad. Tiny and Buddy arrange with Mr. Conductor for Arnie to be the first big dinosaur to ride on the newest Dinosaur Train car - the flatbed car! / Mr. Pteranodon and Mr. Lambeosaurus take all the kids to see a field of geysers - holes in the ground that hot water shoots out from!