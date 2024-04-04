Beating the Heat/Flowers for Mom

Extras
The kids are off to Junior Conductors Academy in Laramidia!
The Pteranodon family goes to to Adventure Island, a new theme park on a volcanic island!
Thurston singing a song about the robot dinosaurs on the island.
The kids want to know how the robot dinosaurs work.
The family sings about following directions and making sure to stick together.
The Pterandon family and friends are on their way to Adventure Island.
Watch Dinosaur Train: Adventure Island now!
Go to ADVENTURE ISLAND with the DINOSAUR TRAIN on April 12th
The Pteranodon family celebrate Father's Day at a picnic with Mr. Conductor.
Mr. Conductor decides to go to the future to find his Father.
Don mistakes a shell for a rock and meets Adam Adocus. / Tank is a big brother.
The Conductor goes on a quest to bring his Dad home for Father's Day.
The kids meet a legendary bullfrog. / Dennis comes to visit.
Buddy goes on migration. / The Pternanodons have their own migration.
King and Crystal play at the Red Rock Amphitheater. / Dad's old friend visits.
The Conductor and Pteranodon family race underwater. / Buddy wants to fly.
Tiny wakes up feeling a little sad. / The kids are feeling “over-burdened” by chores.
Don needs a day for digging holes - a hole-iday! / Are all Mesozoic creatures dinosaurs?
Gilbert has finally graduated to Cadet Conductor! / The kids want their own treehouse.