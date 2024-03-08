Dinosaurs A to Z, Part 3 and Part 4

The Dinosaur Train - now with extra cars attached - continues picking up more dinosaurs that are in the 'Dinosaurs A to Z' song. The Pteranodon family reunites with some dinosaurs they've met before, and are introduced to species they've never met! / At Troodon Town, all the dinosaurs have fun at a picnic, and then Tiny leads the 26 different dinosaurs in a singing of the `Dinosaurs A to Z' song!