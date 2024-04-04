Remember the Alamosaurus/Sunrise, Sunset

The Pteranodon kids and Dad travel around on the Dinosaur Train and meet some of the biggest dinosaurs. They even sing a song, `The Biggest Dinosaurs', before meeting Allie Alamosaurus, an enormous, long-necked, plant eating sauropod who is very friendly. / Dad takes the Pteranodon kids on an overnight camping trip where they learn about sunrise, sunset, nocturnal animals, and diurnal animals.