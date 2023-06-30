100 WVIA Way
Elinor Wonders Why

A Garden for All/Band of Explorers

Season 1 Episode 35 | 25m 10s

Elinor gives Hazel some strawberry seeds to grow at home, but the only problem is that Hazel lives in an apartment building and doesn't have a backyard to make a garden in. That doesn't stop the kids from trying! / Elinor and the Exploring Club decide to go on a musical exploring march in the forest with all their instruments so they can play a loud song for all the animals and creatures to hear.

Aired: 01/16/22 | Expires: 10/06/23
Extras
Watch 24:55
Elinor Wonders Why
Elinor’s Fishy Friend/Do the Crane Dance
Elinor's new fish friend has grown legs! / The kids come up with a special dance routine.
Episode: S1 E37 | 24:55
Watch 0:15
Elinor Wonders Why
ELINOR WONDERS WHY: A WONDERFUL JOURNEY Streaming Now!
A Wonderful Journey is streaming now!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 24:55
Elinor Wonders Why
The Little Drummer/Rest is Best
The kids investigate a mysterious drumming sound. /The kids wonder why they need to sleep.
Episode: S1 E36 | 24:55
Watch 56:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Elinor Wonders Why: A Wonderful Journey
Elinor and her friends have a curious and fun adventure when they go camping.
Special: 56:25
Watch 24:56
Elinor Wonders Why
Feed the Birds/Señor Tapir Says Adios
Elinor learns about how birds forage for food./Elinor gives Señor Tapir a going away gift.
Episode: S1 E10 | 24:56
Watch 0:15
Elinor Wonders Why
Take a WONDERFUL JOURNEY with ELINOR & Friends on APRIL 18TH
Take a WONDERFUL JOURNEY with ELINOR & Friends on APRIL 18TH
Clip: 0:15
Watch 3:00
Elinor Wonders Why
That's So Interesting!: Why Do Moths Have Patterns on Their Wings?
Jorge and Elinor explore why moths have different colors and designs on their wings.
Episode: S5 E8 | 3:00
Watch 3:10
Elinor Wonders Why
That's So Interesting!: Do Animals Get the Hiccups?
When Olive gets a case of the hiccups, she and Jorge find out if all animals get hiccups.
Episode: S5 E7 | 3:10
Watch 3:00
Elinor Wonders Why
That's So Interesting!: Why Are Flowers Different Colors?
Jorge and Olive explore the world of flowers and the reasons why they are so colorful.
Episode: S5 E6 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
Elinor Wonders Why
That's So Interesting!: Can a Fly Get Dizzy?
Jorge and Elinor learn about flies and how they can fly around without getting dizzy.
Episode: S5 E5 | 3:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • That's So Interesting
  • Elinor Wonders Why Season 1
