Olive's Library/Nature Walk

It’s Olive’s birthday party and everyone has given her a book as a present, which makes Olive very happy. When she goes to her room to put them away, Olive finds her shelf is CRAMMED full of books. What should she do with all these books? / It’s Nature Day at school and Elinor, Olive and Ari have to make a Nature Walk at recess. But, it's a windy day and their arrow signs keep blowing over.