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Eons

How Tetrapods Took to the Trees

Season 9 Episode 8 | 10m 44s

During the Permian Period tetrapods, or four-limbed vertebrates, took to life in the trees. So when and how did they make this move in the first place? And Why? Turns out, the story of climbing may have less to do with trees and more to do with their leaves.

Aired: 09/14/26
Extras
Watch 7:54
Eons
When Sails Were All the Rage
Around 300 million years ago sails were all the rage, but we're still not sure what they were for.
Episode: S9 E9 | 7:54
Watch 11:06
Eons
The Age of Mutant Plants
What about the Great Dying caused a global age of mutant plants?
Episode: S9 E10 | 11:06
Watch 9:29
Eons
How Earth’s Smallest Life Caused its Biggest Death
For millions of years after the Great Dying microbes ruled the Earth.
Episode: S9 E7 | 9:29
Watch 0:30
Eons
Eons: Life and Death in Pangea Official Trailer
The Permian began with the formation of a supercontinent and ended in the biggest extinction ever.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Eons
Eons: Life and Death on Pangea Official Trailer
The Permian began with the formation of a supercontinent and ended in the biggest extinction ever.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 9:11
Eons
How A Geological Event Created The Ultimate Cat
How did Homotherium evolve to be so successful? The answer may lie in the rise of the Tibetan plate.
Episode: S8 E21 | 9:11
Watch 10:16
Eons
Did These Feathered Wings Evolve to Be Scary?
The mystery of what non-flying dinosaurs were doing with their feathered wings has a new hypothesis.
Episode: S8 E20 | 10:16
Watch 11:45
Eons
We Can't Remember What Giant Sloths Were Like
What did ancient people once know about these bizarre megafauna that we’ve since forgotten?
Episode: S8 E19 | 11:45
Watch 7:44
Eons
Did These Mammoths Dig Their Own Grave?
5,700 years ago, woolly mammoths crossed a remote tundra island off Alaska.
Episode: S8 E18 | 7:44
Watch 9:48
Eons
When Fish (Finally) Conquered the Deep Sea
Why did vertebrates conquer both the land and the air before the depths of the sea?
Episode: S8 E17 | 9:48
Latest Episodes
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  • Eons Season 9
  • Eons Season 8
  • Eons Season 7
  • Eons Season 6
  • Eons Season 5
  • Eons Season 4
  • Eons Season 3
  • Eons Season 2
  • Eons Season 1
Watch 7:54
Eons
When Sails Were All the Rage
Around 300 million years ago sails were all the rage, but we're still not sure what they were for.
Episode: S9 E9 | 7:54
Watch 11:06
Eons
The Age of Mutant Plants
What about the Great Dying caused a global age of mutant plants?
Episode: S9 E10 | 11:06
Watch 26:06
Eons
Who Survived the Great Dying – and Why | Life and Death on Pangea
Life begins to rebound after the destruction of the mass extinction ending the Permian Period.
Episode: S9 E6 | 26:06
Watch 25:37
Eons
That Time Almost Everything Died | Life and Death on Pangea
An apocalypse ended the Permian Period 252 million years ago, wiping out more than 80% of species.
Episode: S9 E5 | 25:37
Watch 25:37
Eons
A Tale of Tusks and Saber Teeth | Life and Death on Pangea
The first saber-teeth and tusks evolve in the Late Permian and our ancestors, the cynodonts, appear.
Episode: S9 E4 | 25:37
Watch 9:29
Eons
How Earth’s Smallest Life Caused its Biggest Death
For millions of years after the Great Dying microbes ruled the Earth.
Episode: S9 E7 | 9:29
Watch 25:37
Eons
The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Reef | Life and Death on Pangea
An extinction in the Middle Permian decimates life, from a fossil reef to our ancient relatives.
Episode: S9 E3 | 25:37
Watch 25:37
Eons
How Eating Plants Shaped Life on Land | Life and Death on Pangea
The first herbivorous vertebrates evolve on the side of the amniote family tree leading to mammals.
Episode: S9 E2 | 25:37
Watch 25:37
Eons
How The Formation of Pangea Changed The World | Life and Death on Pangea
Seed plants and amniotes adapt to dry climates, helping them thrive on Pangea in the Permian Period.
Episode: S9 E1 | 25:37
Watch 9:11
Eons
How A Geological Event Created The Ultimate Cat
How did Homotherium evolve to be so successful? The answer may lie in the rise of the Tibetan plate.
Episode: S8 E21 | 9:11