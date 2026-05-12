100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Eons

When Fish (Finally) Conquered the Deep Sea

Season 8 Episode 17 | 9m 48s

Despite starting out in the water, the fossil record suggests that vertebrates conquered both the land and the air before they conquered the depths. So what took them so long?

Aired: 05/11/26
Extras
Watch 8:27
Eons
Why Do Humans Age Fast?
Long-extinct dinosaurs may still haunt us—possibly driving us to age faster than any vertebrate.
Episode: S8 E16 | 8:27
Watch 9:34
Eons
When the Earth Had Supermountains
Only twice in Earth's history have supermountains risen, and both times reshaped life forever.
Episode: S8 E15 | 9:34
Watch 12:32
Eons
Does The World's Most Famous Dinosaur Have The Wrong Name?
Was the T-Rex given the wrong name?
Episode: S8 E14 | 12:32
Watch 10:05
Eons
Did Ancient Storms Kill These Pterosaurs?
500+ pterosaur fossils found at Solnhofen may be hiding a dark secret distorting our view of them.
Episode: S8 E13 | 10:05
Watch 11:08
Eons
Sensitive Teeth? Blame This Fish
Why are our teeth so sensitive? The answer originates in the armored skin of ancient fish.
Episode: S8 E12 | 11:08
Watch 10:45
Eons
The Fiery Rise of Flowering Plants
For flowering plants to take over, they first helped burn the old world—and then put the fires out.
Episode: S8 E11 | 10:45
Watch 11:37
Eons
When Ancient Weeds Fooled Us
Ancient weeds mimicked crops, tricking farmers into domesticating friends—and enemies—by mistake.
Episode: S8 E10 | 11:37
Watch 12:14
Eons
How Brawn Led to Brains
Brains and brawn aren’t opposites—they’ve been linked far longer than we might think.
Episode: S8 E9 | 12:14
Watch 10:27
Eons
When a Tiny Land Bridge Triggered an Ice Age
Understanding the Isthmus of Panama.
Episode: S8 E8 | 10:27
Watch 9:07
Eons
What Was Greenland Like When it Was Green
How we might borrow genes from that ancient past of Greenland to help us adapt to the future.
Episode: S8 E7 | 9:07
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Eons Season 8
  • Eons Season 7
  • Eons Season 6
  • Eons Season 5
  • Eons Season 4
  • Eons Season 3
  • Eons Season 2
  • Eons Season 1
Watch 8:27
Eons
Why Do Humans Age Fast?
Long-extinct dinosaurs may still haunt us—possibly driving us to age faster than any vertebrate.
Episode: S8 E16 | 8:27
Watch 9:34
Eons
When the Earth Had Supermountains
Only twice in Earth's history have supermountains risen, and both times reshaped life forever.
Episode: S8 E15 | 9:34
Watch 12:32
Eons
Does The World's Most Famous Dinosaur Have The Wrong Name?
Was the T-Rex given the wrong name?
Episode: S8 E14 | 12:32
Watch 10:05
Eons
Did Ancient Storms Kill These Pterosaurs?
500+ pterosaur fossils found at Solnhofen may be hiding a dark secret distorting our view of them.
Episode: S8 E13 | 10:05
Watch 11:08
Eons
Sensitive Teeth? Blame This Fish
Why are our teeth so sensitive? The answer originates in the armored skin of ancient fish.
Episode: S8 E12 | 11:08
Watch 10:45
Eons
The Fiery Rise of Flowering Plants
For flowering plants to take over, they first helped burn the old world—and then put the fires out.
Episode: S8 E11 | 10:45
Watch 11:37
Eons
When Ancient Weeds Fooled Us
Ancient weeds mimicked crops, tricking farmers into domesticating friends—and enemies—by mistake.
Episode: S8 E10 | 11:37
Watch 12:14
Eons
How Brawn Led to Brains
Brains and brawn aren’t opposites—they’ve been linked far longer than we might think.
Episode: S8 E9 | 12:14
Watch 10:27
Eons
When a Tiny Land Bridge Triggered an Ice Age
Understanding the Isthmus of Panama.
Episode: S8 E8 | 10:27
Watch 9:07
Eons
What Was Greenland Like When it Was Green
How we might borrow genes from that ancient past of Greenland to help us adapt to the future.
Episode: S8 E7 | 9:07