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Eons

When Sails Were All the Rage

Season 9 Episode 9 | 7m 54s

Around 300 million years ago, in the early Permian Period, life on land was a cauldron of strange experiments. There’s one trait from the Early Permian that was extremely common back then, but is almost totally absent in living species today. This is a tale about sails, and the enigma of why, for a brief critical phase in the history of life, sporting a big biological billboard was all the rage.

Aired: 09/14/26
Extras
Watch 11:06
Eons
The Age of Mutant Plants
What about the Great Dying caused a global age of mutant plants?
Episode: S9 E10 | 11:06
Watch 10:44
Eons
How Tetrapods Took to the Trees
During the Permian Period many tetrapods, or four-limbed vertebrates, took to life in the trees.
Episode: S9 E8 | 10:44
Watch 9:29
Eons
How Earth’s Smallest Life Caused its Biggest Death
For millions of years after the Great Dying microbes ruled the Earth.
Episode: S9 E7 | 9:29
Watch 0:30
Eons
Eons: Life and Death in Pangea Official Trailer
The Permian began with the formation of a supercontinent and ended in the biggest extinction ever.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Eons
Eons: Life and Death on Pangea Official Trailer
The Permian began with the formation of a supercontinent and ended in the biggest extinction ever.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 9:11
Eons
How A Geological Event Created The Ultimate Cat
How did Homotherium evolve to be so successful? The answer may lie in the rise of the Tibetan plate.
Episode: S8 E21 | 9:11
Watch 10:16
Eons
Did These Feathered Wings Evolve to Be Scary?
The mystery of what non-flying dinosaurs were doing with their feathered wings has a new hypothesis.
Episode: S8 E20 | 10:16
Watch 11:45
Eons
We Can't Remember What Giant Sloths Were Like
What did ancient people once know about these bizarre megafauna that we’ve since forgotten?
Episode: S8 E19 | 11:45
Watch 7:44
Eons
Did These Mammoths Dig Their Own Grave?
5,700 years ago, woolly mammoths crossed a remote tundra island off Alaska.
Episode: S8 E18 | 7:44
Watch 9:48
Eons
When Fish (Finally) Conquered the Deep Sea
Why did vertebrates conquer both the land and the air before the depths of the sea?
Episode: S8 E17 | 9:48
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  • Eons Season 3
  • Eons Season 2
  • Eons Season 1
Watch 10:44
Eons
How Tetrapods Took to the Trees
During the Permian Period many tetrapods, or four-limbed vertebrates, took to life in the trees.
Episode: S9 E8 | 10:44
Watch 11:06
Eons
The Age of Mutant Plants
What about the Great Dying caused a global age of mutant plants?
Episode: S9 E10 | 11:06
Watch 26:06
Eons
Who Survived the Great Dying – and Why | Life and Death on Pangea
Life begins to rebound after the destruction of the mass extinction ending the Permian Period.
Episode: S9 E6 | 26:06
Watch 25:37
Eons
That Time Almost Everything Died | Life and Death on Pangea
An apocalypse ended the Permian Period 252 million years ago, wiping out more than 80% of species.
Episode: S9 E5 | 25:37
Watch 25:37
Eons
A Tale of Tusks and Saber Teeth | Life and Death on Pangea
The first saber-teeth and tusks evolve in the Late Permian and our ancestors, the cynodonts, appear.
Episode: S9 E4 | 25:37
Watch 9:29
Eons
How Earth’s Smallest Life Caused its Biggest Death
For millions of years after the Great Dying microbes ruled the Earth.
Episode: S9 E7 | 9:29
Watch 25:37
Eons
The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Reef | Life and Death on Pangea
An extinction in the Middle Permian decimates life, from a fossil reef to our ancient relatives.
Episode: S9 E3 | 25:37
Watch 25:37
Eons
How Eating Plants Shaped Life on Land | Life and Death on Pangea
The first herbivorous vertebrates evolve on the side of the amniote family tree leading to mammals.
Episode: S9 E2 | 25:37
Watch 25:37
Eons
How The Formation of Pangea Changed The World | Life and Death on Pangea
Seed plants and amniotes adapt to dry climates, helping them thrive on Pangea in the Permian Period.
Episode: S9 E1 | 25:37
Watch 9:11
Eons
How A Geological Event Created The Ultimate Cat
How did Homotherium evolve to be so successful? The answer may lie in the rise of the Tibetan plate.
Episode: S8 E21 | 9:11