Fit 2 Stitch

Great Fit - Defined

Season 6 Episode 609 | 26m 46s

Peggy believes fitting is the best part of the design process. In this episode, Peggy shows viewers how to make sure there will be no more pillowcases for clothing. She shows them how to turn that pillowcase into a favorite blouse.

Aired: 12/31/18
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
