European Shoe Lasts

Extras
Tips on how to create high-end items with everyday materials.
Tips and insight into the sewing methods of haute couture.
Annette Becker introduces us to the concept of designer recycling.
Annette shows us the evolution and influences on the woman’s suit.
Ideas on applying deisnger James Galanos’ techniques to your own garments.
The secrets and details of constructing a beautiful men’s tie.
This episode is an Introduction to the Texas Fashion Collection.
What colors we wear and how they make us feel can influence one’s success.
The Texas Fashion Collection garments give an up-close look at Karl Lagerfeld's designs.
Matt Porter introduces us to the basic types and construction of pockets.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Fit 2 Stitch Season 14
-
Fit 2 Stitch Season 13
-
Fit 2 Stitch Season 12
-
Fit 2 Stitch Season 11
-
Fit 2 Stitch Season 10
-
Fit 2 Stitch Season 9
-
Fit 2 Stitch Season 8
-
Fit 2 Stitch Season 7
-
Fit 2 Stitch Season 6
Stylist Roxanne Carne provides all the essentials on how to capture that European flair.
François Damide gives a masterclass on the process of creating luxury French leavers lace.
All about Victor Costa -American fashion designer known for affordable high-end designs.
Enzo Mazzurco shares what he values most from his 50-year successful career in fashion.
Personal stylist Roxanne Carne teaches the 6 style archetypes and how to make them work for you.
Peggy explains the concepts of length, circumference, depth and how to apply them to your patterns.
Guest Maria King demonstrates the ins and outs of creating practical projects with a curved stitch.
Peggy and her guest, psychiatrist Paul Hamilton, discuss the mental health benefits of sewing.
Peggy demonstrates how to make and use templates in your sewing projects.
Guest Maria King demonstrates the ins and outs of creating practical projects with a straight stitch