Fit 2 Stitch

Sewing for Mental Health

Season 13 Episode 1301 | 26m 46s

Sewing teaches us patience, problem-solving, time management, attention to detail, and creativity. Finishing a sewing project can provide a great sense of satisfaction and joy. Peggy and her guest, psychiatrist Paul Hamilton, discuss the mental health benefits of sewing. In the segment that follows, Peggy gives an essential tutorial in how to choose the best fabric and pattern combinations.

Aired: 12/31/24 | Expires: 03/01/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
