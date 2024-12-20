100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fit 2 Stitch

The Magic of Templates

Season 13 Episode 1304 | 26m 46s

What is a template in sewing? It is a pattern or a part of a pattern that “works” and can be transferred and repeated from pattern to pattern. Using a template, you will know before you cut a new blouse that your neckline or arm hole will fit perfectly, saving time and frustration. Such a simple concept is genius. Peggy demonstrates how to make and use templates in this episode of Fit 2 Stitch.

Aired: 12/31/24 | Expires: 03/22/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Matt Porter, Fashion Educator at UNT Returns
Matt Porter introduces us to the basic types and construction of pockets.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Fit 2 Stitch
Barbara Trippeer, Fashion Educator at UNT Returns
Expert pattern maker and teacher Barbara Trippeer illustrates step-by-step pattern making.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Matt Porter, Fashion Educator at UNT
Discover what can make men’s pants fit perfectly and make a fashion statement.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Annette Becker, Director at the Texas Fashion Collection
This episode is an Introduction to the Texas Fashion Collection.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Barbara Trippeer, Fashion Educator at UNT
An expert in garment sustainability guides us in our sewing and clothing choices.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Cindy Vance
Tips on how to create high-end items with everyday materials.
Episode: S12 E1213 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Couture
Tips and insight into the sewing methods of haute couture.
Episode: S12 E1212 | 26:46
Watch 26:35
Fit 2 Stitch
Designer Recycling
Annette Becker introduces us to the concept of designer recycling.
Episode: S12 E1209 | 26:35
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Annette Becker Returns
Annette shows us the evolution and influences on the woman’s suit.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Michael Faircloth, Fashion Designer
Ideas on applying deisnger James Galanos’ techniques to your own garments.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 13
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 12
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 11
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 10
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 9
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 8
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 7
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 6
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Sewing for Mental Health
Peggy and her guest, psychiatrist Paul Hamilton, discuss the mental health benefits of sewing.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Sewing with Straight Lines
Guest Maria King demonstrates the ins and outs of creating practical projects with a straight stitch
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Matt Porter, Fashion Educator at UNT Returns
Matt Porter introduces us to the basic types and construction of pockets.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Annette Becker Returns
Annette shows us the evolution and influences on the woman’s suit.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Fit 2 Stitch
Barbara Trippeer, Fashion Educator at UNT Returns
Expert pattern maker and teacher Barbara Trippeer illustrates step-by-step pattern making.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Michael Faircloth, Fashion Designer
Ideas on applying deisnger James Galanos’ techniques to your own garments.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Matt Porter, Fashion Educator at UNT
Discover what can make men’s pants fit perfectly and make a fashion statement.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Annette Becker, Director at the Texas Fashion Collection
This episode is an Introduction to the Texas Fashion Collection.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Barbara Trippeer, Fashion Educator at UNT
An expert in garment sustainability guides us in our sewing and clothing choices.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:35
Fit 2 Stitch
Designer Recycling
Annette Becker introduces us to the concept of designer recycling.
Episode: S12 E1209 | 26:35