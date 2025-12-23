100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fit 2 Stitch

Luxury Lace/ France

Season 14 Episode 1404 | 26m 46s

In this episode, lace expert François Damide gives a masterclass on the process of creating French leavers lace. Made in France for generations, on 100-year-old looms, this exquisite luxury lace is renowned for its unmatched quality, technical innovation, and endless variety — from delicate Chantilly and bold geometric patterns to timeless florals, bridal designs, and haute couture styles.

Aired: 12/31/25 | Expires: 03/22/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Cindy Vance
Tips on how to create high-end items with everyday materials.
Episode: S12 E1213 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Couture
Tips and insight into the sewing methods of haute couture.
Episode: S12 E1212 | 26:46
Watch 26:35
Fit 2 Stitch
Designer Recycling
Annette Becker introduces us to the concept of designer recycling.
Episode: S12 E1209 | 26:35
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Annette Becker Returns
Annette shows us the evolution and influences on the woman’s suit.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Michael Faircloth, Fashion Designer
Ideas on applying deisnger James Galanos’ techniques to your own garments.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Ella Prikster
The secrets and details of constructing a beautiful men’s tie.
Episode: S12 E1211 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Annette Becker, Director at the Texas Fashion Collection
This episode is an Introduction to the Texas Fashion Collection.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Roxanne Carne
What colors we wear and how they make us feel can influence one’s success.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Matthew Minick, Client Advisor
The Texas Fashion Collection garments give an up-close look at Karl Lagerfeld's designs.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Matt Porter, Fashion Educator at UNT Returns
Matt Porter introduces us to the basic types and construction of pockets.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 14
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 13
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 12
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 11
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 10
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 9
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 8
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 7
  • Fit 2 Stitch Season 6
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
European Classic Dressing Details
Stylist Roxanne Carne provides all the essentials on how to capture that European flair.
Episode: S14 E1405 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
U.S. Haute Couture Beginnings/Victor Costa
All about Victor Costa -American fashion designer known for affordable high-end designs.
Episode: S14 E1403 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
A Look Inside the World’s Apparel Industry
Enzo Mazzurco shares what he values most from his 50-year successful career in fashion.
Episode: S14 E1401 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
European Shoe Lasts
Diana Broussard shares her knowledge and success as a luxury footwear designer.
Episode: S14 E1402 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
The 6 Styling Archetypes
Personal stylist Roxanne Carne teaches the 6 style archetypes and how to make them work for you.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Easy-to-Sew Garments
Peggy explains the concepts of length, circumference, depth and how to apply them to your patterns.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Sewing with Curved Lines
Guest Maria King demonstrates the ins and outs of creating practical projects with a curved stitch.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Sewing for Mental Health
Peggy and her guest, psychiatrist Paul Hamilton, discuss the mental health benefits of sewing.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
The Magic of Templates
Peggy demonstrates how to make and use templates in your sewing projects.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Fit 2 Stitch
Sewing with Straight Lines
Guest Maria King demonstrates the ins and outs of creating practical projects with a straight stitch
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46