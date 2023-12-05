Matt Porter, Fashion Educator at UNT Returns

Extras
Tips on how to create high-end items with everyday materials.
Annette Becker introduces us to the concept of designer recycling.
Annette shows us the evolution and influences on the woman’s suit.
Ideas on applying deisnger James Galanos’ techniques to your own garments.
The secrets and details of constructing a beautiful men’s tie.
This episode is an Introduction to the Texas Fashion Collection.
What colors we wear and how they make us feel can influence one’s success.
The Texas Fashion Collection garments give an up-close look at Karl Lagerfeld's designs.
Expert pattern maker and teacher Barbara Trippeer illustrates step-by-step pattern making.
