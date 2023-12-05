Barbara Trippeer, Fashion Educator at UNT Returns

Extras
Tips on how to create high-end items with everyday materials.
The secrets and details of constructing a beautiful men’s tie.
What colors we wear and how they make us feel can influence one’s success.
Matt Porter introduces us to the basic types and construction of pockets.
Annette Becker introduces us to the concept of designer recycling.
Discover what can make men’s pants fit perfectly and make a fashion statement.
Annette shows us the evolution and influences on the woman’s suit.
Ideas on applying deisnger James Galanos’ techniques to your own garments.
This episode is an Introduction to the Texas Fashion Collection.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Fit 2 Stitch Season 12
-
Fit 2 Stitch Season 11
-
Fit 2 Stitch Season 10
-
Fit 2 Stitch Season 9
-
Fit 2 Stitch Season 8
-
Fit 2 Stitch Season 7
-
Fit 2 Stitch Season 6
Matt Porter introduces us to the basic types and construction of pockets.
Discover what can make men’s pants fit perfectly and make a fashion statement.
This episode is an Introduction to the Texas Fashion Collection.
An expert in garment sustainability guides us in our sewing and clothing choices.
Tips on how to create high-end items with everyday materials.
Annette Becker introduces us to the concept of designer recycling.
Annette shows us the evolution and influences on the woman’s suit.
Ideas on applying deisnger James Galanos’ techniques to your own garments.
The secrets and details of constructing a beautiful men’s tie.