A Look Inside the World’s Apparel Industry

Traveling the world for over 50 years, designer Enzo Mazzurco has witnessed the evolution of fashion firsthand. From the elegance of Hanae Mori to the accessibility of JC Penney, from the grandeur of Paris couture to the practicality of Chicago sportswear, Enzo’s journey spans the full spectrum of style. In this episode, Enzo shares what he values most from his successful career in fashion.