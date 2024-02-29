100 WVIA Way
GARDENFIT

A Symphony of Native Plants

Season 2 Episode 208 | 26m 46s

Cynthia Meyers is a renowned flautist and principal piccolo player in the Boston Symphony Orchestra. She hears the sounds of nature in symphonies. Using native plants, she makes havens for birds, bees and butterflies in her garden retreat. She focuses on untamed environments, turning a grass front yard into a flower garden. Her shoulder and knee pain are eased through better body alignment.

Aired: 03/17/24 | Expires: 03/17/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
A Vase for Every Flower
A ceramicist creates stunning vases and improves her posture in the garden and the studio.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Edible Classroom
A culinary farm-to-table pioneer alleviates shoulder pain while harvesting fruit trees.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 3:00
GARDENFIT
Season 2 Trailer
Tour private American gardens with experts and learn how to take care of your body.
Preview: 3:00
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Bees, Blooms & Bracelets
A jeweler mixes natural materials with gemstones; stretches relieve back pain.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Saffron Splendor
Join the harvest at the largest American saffron farm as gardeners find back pain relief.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Meet Renny Reynolds
Gardening on a grand scale causes grand aches; pruning adjustments are the solution.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Welcome to the Jungle
Tour a Miami tropical habitat and see how strength training enables body maintenance.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Zen Garden
Enjoy a Japanese garden and see how balancing your body promotes pain-free weeding.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Propagation on the Prairie
A 5 acre prairie-style garden is the setting for simple exercises that alleviate aches.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Bringing African Farming Home
A farm uses African gardening practices and a gardener embraces new fitness habits
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Painting with Nature
An artist incorporates nature into his work; shoulder pain is reduced with easy movements.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
A Vase for Every Flower
A ceramicist creates stunning vases and improves her posture in the garden and the studio.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Bees, Blooms & Bracelets
A jeweler mixes natural materials with gemstones; stretches relieve back pain.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Sticks and Stones
Sticks and saplings create stunning outdoor art; the artist gains ankle and leg strength.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Edible Classroom
A culinary farm-to-table pioneer alleviates shoulder pain while harvesting fruit trees.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Field of Dreams
A 40-acre farm produces flowers for arrangements; stretches provide relief from bending.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Little Worlds with Big Ideas
Creating delicate miniature worlds causes wrist pain; self-message provides relief.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Framing Mother Nature
A photographer’s aches in the garden and behind the camera are relieved with stretches.
Episode: S2 E211 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Plants and All That Jazz
Tour a jazz pianist’s urban garden and see how overworked hands get relief with pebbles.
Episode: S2 E210 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Staging from the Outside In
A home-staging guru transforms her home with plants and resolves hip pain with stretches.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46