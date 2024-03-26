100 WVIA Way
GARDENFIT

Propagation on the Prairie

Season 1 Episode 105 | 26m 46s

A prairie-style garden created from scratch in Fort Collins, Colorado, features carefully placed boulders, native plants, and over 200 trees and shrubs. Learn how simple exercises alleviate wrist and leg pain caused by propagation and planting.

Aired: 03/20/22 | Expires: 03/20/24
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
A Vase for Every Flower
A ceramicist creates stunning vases and improves her posture in the garden and the studio.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Bees, Blooms & Bracelets
A jeweler mixes natural materials with gemstones; stretches relieve back pain.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Edible Classroom
A culinary farm-to-table pioneer alleviates shoulder pain while harvesting fruit trees.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 3:00
GARDENFIT
Season 2 Trailer
Tour private American gardens with experts and learn how to take care of your body.
Preview: 3:00
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Meet Renny Reynolds
Gardening on a grand scale causes grand aches; pruning adjustments are the solution.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Zen Garden
Enjoy a Japanese garden and see how balancing your body promotes pain-free weeding.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Welcome to the Jungle
Tour a Miami tropical habitat and see how strength training enables body maintenance.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Bringing African Farming Home
A farm uses African gardening practices and a gardener embraces new fitness habits
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
The Wild Wild West
Desert garden chores of nearly 100 species take a physical toll; stretching offers relief.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Barefoot and Fancy Free at 95
A spry 95-year-old walks through her garden and gets help keeping her sure-footedness.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Painting with Nature
An artist incorporates nature into his work; shoulder pain is reduced with easy movements.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Little Worlds with Big Ideas
Creating delicate miniature worlds causes wrist pain; self-message provides relief.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Sticks and Stones
Sticks and saplings create stunning outdoor art; the artist gains ankle and leg strength.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Field of Dreams
A 40-acre farm produces flowers for arrangements; stretches provide relief from bending.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
One Vision – Two Coasts
East and west coast gardens share similarities; a gardener learns to walk tall in both.
Episode: S1 E113 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Thinking Outside the Boxwoods
A gardener plays with traditional design and finds relief with counter movement therapy.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
