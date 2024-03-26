Propagation on the Prairie

Extras
A ceramicist creates stunning vases and improves her posture in the garden and the studio.
A jeweler mixes natural materials with gemstones; stretches relieve back pain.
A culinary farm-to-table pioneer alleviates shoulder pain while harvesting fruit trees.
Tour private American gardens with experts and learn how to take care of your body.
Gardening on a grand scale causes grand aches; pruning adjustments are the solution.
Enjoy a Japanese garden and see how balancing your body promotes pain-free weeding.
Tour a Miami tropical habitat and see how strength training enables body maintenance.
A farm uses African gardening practices and a gardener embraces new fitness habits
Desert garden chores of nearly 100 species take a physical toll; stretching offers relief.
A spry 95-year-old walks through her garden and gets help keeping her sure-footedness.
An artist incorporates nature into his work; shoulder pain is reduced with easy movements.
Creating delicate miniature worlds causes wrist pain; self-message provides relief.
Sticks and saplings create stunning outdoor art; the artist gains ankle and leg strength.
A 40-acre farm produces flowers for arrangements; stretches provide relief from bending.
East and west coast gardens share similarities; a gardener learns to walk tall in both.
A gardener plays with traditional design and finds relief with counter movement therapy.
