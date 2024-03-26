Welcome to the Jungle

Extras
A ceramicist creates stunning vases and improves her posture in the garden and the studio.
A jeweler mixes natural materials with gemstones; stretches relieve back pain.
A culinary farm-to-table pioneer alleviates shoulder pain while harvesting fruit trees.
Tour private American gardens with experts and learn how to take care of your body.
Desert garden chores of nearly 100 species take a physical toll; stretching offers relief.
A gardener spends her time planting heirloom crops and embraces fitness in her life.
East and west coast gardens share similarities; a gardener learns to walk tall in both.
A gardener plays with traditional design and finds relief with counter movement therapy.
Join the harvest at the largest American saffron farm as gardeners find back pain relief.
A spry 95-year-old walks through her garden and gets help keeping her sure-footedness.
Creating delicate miniature worlds causes wrist pain; self-message provides relief.
An artist incorporates nature into his work; shoulder pain is reduced with easy movements.
A 40-acre farm produces flowers for arrangements; stretches provide relief from bending.
Sticks and saplings create stunning outdoor art; the artist gains ankle and leg strength.
