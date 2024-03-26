Zen Garden

Extras
A ceramicist creates stunning vases and improves her posture in the garden and the studio.
A jeweler mixes natural materials with gemstones; stretches relieve back pain.
A culinary farm-to-table pioneer alleviates shoulder pain while harvesting fruit trees.
Tour private American gardens with experts and learn how to take care of your body.
East and west coast gardens share similarities; a gardener learns to walk tall in both.
A gardener plays with traditional design and finds relief with counter movement therapy.
Desert garden chores of nearly 100 species take a physical toll; stretching offers relief.
A spry 95-year-old walks through her garden and gets help keeping her sure-footedness.
Join the harvest at the largest American saffron farm as gardeners find back pain relief.
Clipping large-scale topiaries leads to back pain easily relieved with a few simple turns.
