100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
George Hirsch Lifestyle

Good Eating

Season 1 Episode 105 | 26m 48s

George visits Mecox Bay Dairy, a producer of 360-degree farming. Then, he stops at a Hamptons' micro brew for inspiration on keeping it local. Back in his indoor and outdoor kitchens, he prepeares farm-inspired dishes, including white bean casserole, bacon-wrapped meatloaf with mushroom gravy, honey grilled squash and grilled stuffed potatoes.

Aired: 04/04/14
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Wine & Dine
George shares tips on clams, then prepares steamers in white wine.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Being Served
George cooks a regal brunch then he visits a historic inn for inspiration.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Layering with Seasoning
George plans the perfect cookout and shares tips on making smoked salmon.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Food is Art
George creates anl Italian menu and finds inspiration for creating art in his kitchen.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Comforting Brew
George visits North Fork Brewing, then in the kitchen, he cooks IPA leek & onion soup.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Ripe for the Picking
George prepares perfect roast chicken with cherry sauce and peach pie.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Go Green
George prepares grilled eggplant with marinara and ricotta and apple pot pie for dessert.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Roots & Traditions
George prepares an updated well-seasoned creamy horseradish potato salad and kielbasa.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Cauliflower, Carrots & Crisp, OH MY!
George prepares a hardy cauliflower steak topped with micro greens.
Episode: S2 E212 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Top Spear
George prepares dishes including asparagus coconut milk soup and asparagus duck pasta.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • George Hirsch Lifestyle Season 2
  • George Hirsch Lifestyle Season 1
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Wine & Dine
George shares tips on clams, then prepares steamers in white wine.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Food is Art
George creates anl Italian menu and finds inspiration for creating art in his kitchen.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Being Served
George cooks a regal brunch then he visits a historic inn for inspiration.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Layering with Seasoning
George plans the perfect cookout and shares tips on making smoked salmon.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Ripe for the Picking
George prepares perfect roast chicken with cherry sauce and peach pie.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Comforting Brew
George visits North Fork Brewing, then in the kitchen, he cooks IPA leek & onion soup.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Go Green
George prepares grilled eggplant with marinara and ricotta and apple pot pie for dessert.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Organic Beginnings
George prepares highly flavorful shaved beet salad with orange ginger dressing.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
An Egg-cellent Selection
George prepares perfect scrambled eggs, French toast, and mini egg custard pies.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
George Hirsch Lifestyle
Old Vines, Deep Roots
George prepares a prized picnic menu with wine friendly hors d'oeuvres and sweets.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46