Great Performances at the Met: Nabucco

Ato Blankson-Wood performs "To be, or not to be" at the Delacorte Theater.
Solea Pfeiffer performs Ophelia's flower monologue from Hamlet Act IV Scene 5.
George Gagnidze and Liudmyla Monastyrska perform “Oh, di qual’onta aggravasi.”
Koto player Yumi Kurosawa performs her piece "Lucky Stars."
Scott Yoo meets with composer Augusta Read Thomas to get out of a creative rut.
Follow host Scott Yoo’s journey to compose a piece of music for the first time.
Yo-Yo Ma performs Arvo Pärt's "Spiegel im Spiegel, with images by the James Webb telescope
Yo-Yo Ma, Dr. Richard Kogan and Lynn Chang discuss their 50 years of friendship.
Explore how virtuosos become maestros, featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Lynn Chang and more.
Scott Yoo meets with a descendent of Paganini to discuss the virtuoso's life.
Experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.
Explore the work of two legendary virtuosos, Niccolò Paganini and Robert Johnson.
Visit Julliard Pre-College with Scott Yoo to play with some of tomorrow’s virtuosos.
A diva returns to South America to perform at Manaus—and to search for her lost lover.
Experience Ivo van Hove’s production of composer Jake Heggie’s opera.
Honor one of the most beloved stars in country music history.
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with the LA Phil.
Experience Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara.