Indie Alaska

This artist hopes you'll draw on your vintage clothes | INDIE ALASKA

Season 13 Episode 1 | 5m 26s

Meg Kelley has been crafting since she was a kid learning to live with an ADHD diagnosis. Now as an adult living in Anchorage, Alaska, Meg is realizing the uniqueness of her internal world is helping her tap into her artistic creativity in new and inspiring ways. Now the art scene in Alaska is inspiring Meg to leave her 15-year career in the medical field behind to explore her passion for fashion.

Aired: 03/27/24
Watch 5:28
Indie Alaska
Making Technicolor Glass Art From Upcycled Junk
Amy Vail grew up in a family of glass artists and continues the family legacy in Alaska.
Episode: S12 E9 | 5:28
Watch 19:22
Indie Alaska
Talk to the Tundra: How a Yup'ik Village Heals Together
Families come together to share stories and heal together in Toksook Bay, AK.
Episode: S12 E8 | 19:22
Watch 4:45
Indie Alaska
Living My Dream at Antiques Roadshow
Misty, a lifelong collector, has finally fulfilled her lifelong dream of experiencing the
Episode: S12 E7 | 4:45
Watch 6:31
Indie Alaska
I caught the worlds largest silver salmon with a pole spear
Katya Karankevich is breaking records in the spearfishing scene.
Episode: S12 E6 | 6:31
Watch 4:54
Indie Alaska
What it's like to go plastic-free in Alaska
Jennifer Gordon lives a minimal waste lifestyle repurposing almost every plastic she owns.
Episode: S12 E5 | 4:54
Watch 5:34
Indie Alaska
These Alaskans are using weed to heal humans and the planet
Alaska introduces legal cannabis cafes and industrial hemp farms with health in mind.
Episode: S12 E4 | 5:34
Watch 4:32
Indie Alaska
Crochet's comeback: A Siberian Yupik's modern twist
Meet Mek, a Siberian Yupik artist in Anchorage who is revolutionizing Alaska fashion.
Episode: S12 E3 | 4:32
Watch 4:00
Indie Alaska
What is a seed library? Are they saving Alaska’s gardens?
Milena Sevigny discusses how seed libraries are helping gardeners in Alaska.
Episode: S12 E2 | 4:00
Watch 10:49
Indie Alaska
How An Accident Turned This Skier Into A Force For Good
After an accident in 2010, lifelong skier, Ira Edwards was forced to reevaluate his life.
Episode: S12 E1 | 10:49
Watch 6:59
Indie Alaska
Meet one of Alaska's longest Aurora Borealis Researchers
The story of Syun-Ichi Akasofu and his studies of the aurora borealis.
Episode: S11 E15 | 6:59