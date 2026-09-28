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Be Smart

This Weird Pattern Will Let Us Reshape Matter

Season 14 Episode 10 | 23m 48s

What if you could turn the same material into a conductor, insulator, magnet, or even a superconductor just by twisting it? Meet magic angle graphene, where a tiny 1.1° twist creates a whole new world of physics. The material is carbon, the same stuff found in a pencil, but its properties can become extraordinary.

Aired: 09/14/26
Extras
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Scientists Finally Figured Out What Love Is For
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If everything around us is made of atoms, why can’t we actually see them?
Episode: S14 E5 | 16:47
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This video explores the bizarre mathematics that show how infinity is far stranger than a number.
Episode: S14 E4 | 10:51
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How Gerardus Mercator later created a map that transformed navigation forever.
Episode: S14 E3 | 24:25
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DNA solves crimes, but what happens when it sends innocent people to prison?
Episode: S14 E2 | 22:37
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Why are stop lights red? The real story is more complicated than you think.
Episode: S14 E1 | 17:13
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Watch 14:50
Be Smart
The Very Weird Reason Hot Water Freezes Faster
Why can hot water sometimes freeze faster than cold water?
Episode: S14 E9 | 14:50
Watch 27:32
Be Smart
How HIV Started a Century Before Anyone Noticed
How science unraveled one of the biggest myths in modern medicine...HIV's true origins.
Episode: S14 E8 | 27:32
Watch 21:23
Be Smart
The New Kind of Heat Humans Can’t Handle
I pushed my body in a climate & sports research lab to discover what extreme heat really does to us.
Episode: S14 E7 | 21:23
Watch 16:47
Be Smart
Scientists Finally Figured Out What Love Is For
What exactly is the evolutionary purpose of love?
Episode: S14 E6 | 16:47
Watch 16:47
Be Smart
We've never seen an atom. But we know what they look like.
If everything around us is made of atoms, why can’t we actually see them?
Episode: S14 E5 | 16:47
Watch 10:51
Be Smart
Infinity isn’t a number. It's something much weirder.
This video explores the bizarre mathematics that show how infinity is far stranger than a number.
Episode: S14 E4 | 10:51
Watch 24:25
Be Smart
Something Strange Happens When You Flatten the Earth…
How Gerardus Mercator later created a map that transformed navigation forever.
Episode: S14 E3 | 24:25
Watch 22:37
Be Smart
You've Been Lied to About DNA Evidence
DNA solves crimes, but what happens when it sends innocent people to prison?
Episode: S14 E2 | 22:37
Watch 17:13
Be Smart
Traffic Lights Are So Much Weirder Than You Realize
Why are stop lights red? The real story is more complicated than you think.
Episode: S14 E1 | 17:13
Watch 14:52
Be Smart
The Intelligence Test Where Ants Beat Humans
How thousands of tiny brains, obeying simple rules, solve problems no individual can understand.
Episode: S13 E17 | 14:52