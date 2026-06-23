You've Been Lied to About DNA Evidence

Extras
This video explores the bizarre mathematics that show how infinity is far stranger than a number.
How Gerardus Mercator later created a map that transformed navigation forever.
Why are stop lights red? The real story is more complicated than you think.
How thousands of tiny brains, obeying simple rules, solve problems no individual can understand.
Joe visits a flavor lab to uncover how our senses shape our taste.
Here is the REAL science about "alpha males."
How did the mass extinction of the dinosaurs play out, moment by moment?
Think traits like eye color or tongue-rolling are simple genetics? Think again.
Why is the Martian sky red by day… but blue at sunset?
Is autism really on the rise—or are we just recognizing it more?
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Be Smart Season 14
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Be Smart Season 9
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Be Smart Season 8
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Be Smart Season 7
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Be Smart Season 6
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Be Smart Season 5
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Be Smart Season 4
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Be Smart Season 3
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Be Smart Season 2
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Be Smart Season 1
This video explores the bizarre mathematics that show how infinity is far stranger than a number.
How Gerardus Mercator later created a map that transformed navigation forever.
Why are stop lights red? The real story is more complicated than you think.
How thousands of tiny brains, obeying simple rules, solve problems no individual can understand.
Joe visits a flavor lab to uncover how our senses shape our taste.
Here is the REAL science about "alpha males."
How did the mass extinction of the dinosaurs play out, moment by moment?
Think traits like eye color or tongue-rolling are simple genetics? Think again.
Why is the Martian sky red by day… but blue at sunset?
Is autism really on the rise—or are we just recognizing it more?