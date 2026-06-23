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Be Smart

You've Been Lied to About DNA Evidence

Season 14 Episode 2 | 22m 37s

DNA evidence is supposed to be the gold standard of criminal investigation. But what happens when that same technology sends innocent people to prison? Featuring interviews with Amanda Knox and forensic DNA expert Dr. Greg Hampikian, this is my investigation of DNA forensics, and what happens when we trust the science but don't ask the right questions.

Aired: 03/30/26
Extras
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How Gerardus Mercator later created a map that transformed navigation forever.
Episode: S14 E3 | 24:25
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Why are stop lights red? The real story is more complicated than you think.
Episode: S14 E1 | 17:13
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The Intelligence Test Where Ants Beat Humans
How thousands of tiny brains, obeying simple rules, solve problems no individual can understand.
Episode: S13 E17 | 14:52
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Everything I Thought I Knew About Flavor Was Wrong
Joe visits a flavor lab to uncover how our senses shape our taste.
Episode: S13 E16 | 19:50
Watch 20:05
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The Scientific Lie That Damaged Generations of Men
Here is the REAL science about "alpha males."
Episode: S13 E15 | 20:05
Watch 22:36
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Inside the Vault Where They Keep the Dinosaur Apocalypse
How did the mass extinction of the dinosaurs play out, moment by moment?
Episode: S13 E14 | 22:36
Watch 12:37
Be Smart
(Almost) Everything You Learned About Genetics Is Wrong
Think traits like eye color or tongue-rolling are simple genetics? Think again.
Episode: S13 E13 | 12:37
Watch 11:08
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Mars Used to Be Blue... Then Something Happened
Why is the Martian sky red by day… but blue at sunset?
Episode: S13 E12 | 11:08
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Is autism really on the rise—or are we just recognizing it more?
Episode: S13 E11 | 36:47
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Watch 10:51
Be Smart
Infinity isn’t a number. It's something much weirder.
This video explores the bizarre mathematics that show how infinity is far stranger than a number.
Episode: S14 E4 | 10:51
Watch 24:25
Be Smart
Something Strange Happens When You Flatten the Earth…
How Gerardus Mercator later created a map that transformed navigation forever.
Episode: S14 E3 | 24:25
Watch 17:13
Be Smart
Traffic Lights Are So Much Weirder Than You Realize
Why are stop lights red? The real story is more complicated than you think.
Episode: S14 E1 | 17:13
Watch 14:52
Be Smart
The Intelligence Test Where Ants Beat Humans
How thousands of tiny brains, obeying simple rules, solve problems no individual can understand.
Episode: S13 E17 | 14:52
Watch 19:50
Be Smart
Everything I Thought I Knew About Flavor Was Wrong
Joe visits a flavor lab to uncover how our senses shape our taste.
Episode: S13 E16 | 19:50
Watch 20:05
Be Smart
The Scientific Lie That Damaged Generations of Men
Here is the REAL science about "alpha males."
Episode: S13 E15 | 20:05
Watch 22:36
Be Smart
Inside the Vault Where They Keep the Dinosaur Apocalypse
How did the mass extinction of the dinosaurs play out, moment by moment?
Episode: S13 E14 | 22:36
Watch 12:37
Be Smart
(Almost) Everything You Learned About Genetics Is Wrong
Think traits like eye color or tongue-rolling are simple genetics? Think again.
Episode: S13 E13 | 12:37
Watch 11:08
Be Smart
Mars Used to Be Blue... Then Something Happened
Why is the Martian sky red by day… but blue at sunset?
Episode: S13 E12 | 11:08
Watch 36:47
Be Smart
Be Smart about Autism
Is autism really on the rise—or are we just recognizing it more?
Episode: S13 E11 | 36:47