A World of Spiritual Experiences -- A 20th Anniversary Celebration

Extras
Joseph cruises Ireland’s Heartland discovering the cultural attractions along the Shannon.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out Season 3
-
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out Season 2
-
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out Season 1
Steppin’ Out host Joseph Rosendo introduces viewers to the Wonderful World of Markets.
Joseph Rosendo takes us in comfort on watery journeys through history and diverse landscapes.
Joseph revels in the rich tapestry of Malaysia from urban Kuala Lumpur to Redang Island.
Joseph explores the volcanic landscapes, majestic waterfalls, and deep culture of Iceland.
Joseph explores Taiwan’s natural beauty, cultural treasures, and tranquil moments in Yilan.
Joseph returns to his roots in Cuba, exploring culture and family history from Havana to Viñales.
Joseph finds Tanzania's majestic wildlife and the deep connections of its many peoples.
Joseph reveals Panama’s diverse landscapes, rich culture, and eco-tourism efforts.
Joseph revels in the heartwarming traditions of a Southern Christmas in South Carolina.
Joseph explores Quito and the Galapagos, immersing himself in Ecuador's natural and cultural beauty.