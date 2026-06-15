100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out

A World of Spiritual Experiences -- A 20th Anniversary Celebration

Season 3 Episode 304 | 26m 46s

As part of his public television and CreateTV 20th anniversary, Steppin' Out host Joseph Rosendo introduces us to his life-long discoveries of people and their cultures by revisiting his encounters of A World of Spiritual Experiences.

Aired: 06/14/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Cruising Ireland’s Heartland
Joseph cruises Ireland’s Heartland discovering the cultural attractions along the Shannon.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out Season 3
  • Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out Season 2
  • Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out Season 1
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
The Wonderful World of Markets – A 20th Anniversary Celebration
Steppin’ Out host Joseph Rosendo introduces viewers to the Wonderful World of Markets.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
The Wonderful Waterways Of The World -- A 20th Anniversary Celebration
Joseph Rosendo takes us in comfort on watery journeys through history and diverse landscapes.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Malaysia – A Tapestry of Riches
Joseph revels in the rich tapestry of Malaysia from urban Kuala Lumpur to Redang Island.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Iceland – Summer Solstice and Epic Nature
Joseph explores the volcanic landscapes, majestic waterfalls, and deep culture of Iceland.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Taiwan: North Eastern Corridor and Yilan Wonders
Joseph explores Taiwan’s natural beauty, cultural treasures, and tranquil moments in Yilan.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Cuba: A Journey of Heritage and Heart
Joseph returns to his roots in Cuba, exploring culture and family history from Havana to Viñales.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Tanzania: Majestic Wildlife and Cultural Gems
Joseph finds Tanzania's majestic wildlife and the deep connections of its many peoples.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Panama: The Heart of Nature and Heritage
Joseph reveals Panama’s diverse landscapes, rich culture, and eco-tourism efforts.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
A Southern Christmas
Joseph revels in the heartwarming traditions of a Southern Christmas in South Carolina.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Ecuador and the Galapagos: A Wildlife Extravaganza
Joseph explores Quito and the Galapagos, immersing himself in Ecuador's natural and cultural beauty.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46