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Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out

The Wonderful World of Markets – A 20th Anniversary Celebration

Season 3 Episode 301 | 26m 46s

As part of his public television and CreateTV 20th anniversary celebration, in this commemorative episode Steppin’ Out host Joseph Rosendo introduces viewers to the Wonderful World of Markets, which span the globe from Ethiopia and along the banks of the Lot River in France to his hometown of Topanga, California in Southern California’s Santa Monica Mountains.

Aired: 06/14/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Cruising Ireland’s Heartland
Joseph cruises Ireland’s Heartland discovering the cultural attractions along the Shannon.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
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  • Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out Season 2
  • Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out Season 1
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Malaysia – A Tapestry of Riches
Joseph revels in the rich tapestry of Malaysia from urban Kuala Lumpur to Redang Island.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Iceland – Summer Solstice and Epic Nature
Joseph explores the volcanic landscapes, majestic waterfalls, and deep culture of Iceland.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Taiwan: North Eastern Corridor and Yilan Wonders
Joseph explores Taiwan’s natural beauty, cultural treasures, and tranquil moments in Yilan.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Cuba: A Journey of Heritage and Heart
Joseph returns to his roots in Cuba, exploring culture and family history from Havana to Viñales.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Tanzania: Majestic Wildlife and Cultural Gems
Joseph finds Tanzania's majestic wildlife and the deep connections of its many peoples.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Panama: The Heart of Nature and Heritage
Joseph reveals Panama’s diverse landscapes, rich culture, and eco-tourism efforts.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
A Southern Christmas
Joseph revels in the heartwarming traditions of a Southern Christmas in South Carolina.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Ecuador and the Galapagos: A Wildlife Extravaganza
Joseph explores Quito and the Galapagos, immersing himself in Ecuador's natural and cultural beauty.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Cruising Ireland’s Heartland
Joseph cruises Ireland’s Heartland discovering the cultural attractions along the Shannon.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
The Heart and Soul of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Joseph explores why people come to Myrtle Beach, SC for a visit and stay for a lifetime.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46