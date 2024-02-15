100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Baking With Julia

Vanilla Chiffon Chocolate Mousse Cake with Mary Bergin

Season 3 Episode 9 | 23m 59s

Mary Bergin of Las Vegas, Nevada, head pastry chef for Wolfgang Puck's Spago Restaurant, demonstrates how to make a vanilla chiffon cake with a twist -- a full vanilla flavor and a thin, flexible shape, ideal for rolling with chocolate-laced walnut mousse.

Aired: 07/09/97 | Expires: 10/25/15
Extras
Watch 23:59
Baking With Julia
Poppyseed Torte with Markus Farbinger
Markus Farbinger shows how to create a special Viennese pastry treat, a poppy seed torte.
Episode: S3 E10 | 23:59
Watch 23:59
Baking With Julia
Johnnycake Cobblers with Johanne Killeen
Johanne Killeen bakes American classics gingerbread baby cake and Johnnycake cobblers.
Episode: S3 E6 | 23:59
Watch 23:58
Baking With Julia
Puff Pastry with Michel Richard
Michel Richard prepares puff pastry, apricot pastries and torte Milanese.
Episode: S3 E4 | 23:58
Watch 23:59
Baking With Julia
A Three-Tiered Wedding Cake with Martha Stewart, Part 2
Martha Stewart and Julia finish their glorious three-tiered wedding cake.
Episode: S3 E2 | 23:59
Watch 23:59
Baking With Julia
A Three-Tiered Wedding Cake with Martha Stewart, Part 1
Martha Stewart joins Julia to bake one grand and glorious three-tiered wedding cake.
Episode: S3 E1 | 23:59
Watch 24:06
Baking With Julia
Savory Puffs and Eclairs with Norman Love
Norman Love prepares savory puffs, salmon mousse, eclairs and mascarpone vegetable medley.
Episode: S2 E13 | 24:06
Watch 24:07
Baking With Julia
Tarts and Pies with Leslie Mackie
Leslie Mackie bakes a French apple tart and blueberry nectarine tarts.
Episode: S2 E9 | 24:07
Watch 24:06
Baking With Julia
Quickbreads with Marion Cunningham
Marion Cunningham prepares muffins, scones, popovers and Irish soda bread.
Episode: S2 E7 | 24:06
Watch 24:06
Baking With Julia
Meringue Desserts with Charlotte Akoto
Charlotte Akoto prepares meringue cookies, cocoa nests with mousse and tropical napoleon.
Episode: S2 E6 | 24:06
Watch 24:06
Baking With Julia
Viennese Pastry with Markus Farbinger
Markus Farbinger creates a classic Viennese pastry and a decorative, edible garnish.
Episode: S2 E5 | 24:06
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Baking With Julia Season 3
  • Baking With Julia Season 2
  • Baking With Julia Season 1
Watch 23:59
Baking With Julia
Raspberry-Fig Crostata with Flo Braker and Leslie Mackie
Demos for two wonderfully crunchy butter galettes and a raspberry-fig crostata.
Episode: S3 E13 | 23:59
Watch 23:57
Baking With Julia
Chocolate Mint Nightcaps with Marcel Desaulniers
Tease your palate with oven-roasted plum cakes and chocolate-mint nightcaps.
Episode: S3 E7 | 23:57
Watch 23:59
Baking With Julia
Chocolate Tuiles & Gingersnaps with Gale Gand and David Blom
Watch chefs make lemon meringue pie-for-one andcookies: curved tuiles and gingersnaps.
Episode: S3 E12 | 23:59
Watch 23:59
Baking With Julia
Savory Pizza Rustica with Nick Malgieri
Nick Malgieri demonstrates authentic Sicilian specialities.
Episode: S3 E8 | 23:59
Watch 23:59
Baking With Julia
Naan with Beatrice Ojakangas
Chefs visit to make naan and swedish hardtack, types of flat breads.
Episode: S3 E11 | 23:59
Watch 23:59
Baking With Julia
Poppyseed Torte with Markus Farbinger
Markus Farbinger shows how to create a special Viennese pastry treat, a poppy seed torte.
Episode: S3 E10 | 23:59
Watch 23:59
Baking With Julia
Johnnycake Cobblers with Johanne Killeen
Johanne Killeen bakes American classics gingerbread baby cake and Johnnycake cobblers.
Episode: S3 E6 | 23:59
Watch 23:59
Baking With Julia
Creme Fraiche with Nancy Silverton
Nancy Silverton bakes a fresh creme fraiche custard brioche tarte in a white wine sauce.
Episode: S3 E3 | 23:59
Watch 23:59
Baking With Julia
Pumpernickel Bread & Matzos with Lauren Groveman
Lauren Groveman, teacher and cookbook author, demonstrates these easy European breads.
Episode: S3 E5 | 23:59
Watch 23:58
Baking With Julia
Puff Pastry with Michel Richard
Michel Richard prepares puff pastry, apricot pastries and torte Milanese.
Episode: S3 E4 | 23:58