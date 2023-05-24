Julia Child’s Favorite Mushroom Risotto

Extras
Today Lidia is making Mussels Triestina, a simple ten-minute dish.
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Naz Ash brings Persian Baklava to a potluck for Lidia's special 'Flavors That Define Us'.
Jeanine Prime brings Goat Curry to a potluck for Lidia's special 'Flavors That Define Us'.
In Houston, Texas, Lidia makes a braised pork belly dish with blind chef Christine Ha.
Lidia enjoys authentic Punjabi dishes at a roadside truck stop in Bakersfield, CA.
Lidia is invited to a low-country boil for Ukrainian refugees including Polina Frishko.
Lidia makes Borscht, Ukrainian style, with Polina Frishko and Enna Elias.
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Lidia shares an Afghan meal with a refugee who risked his life to help the US Military.
Latest Episodes
Today Lidia is making Mussels Triestina, a simple ten-minute dish.
Lidia has her friend Jacques Pépin in the kitchen and they’re cooking eggs!