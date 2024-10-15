100 WVIA Way
Lidia Celebrates America

Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers

Season 2024 Episode 1

Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers, follows Lidia across America as meeting chefs, farmers, and entrepreneurs hard at work trying to change, not only what’s available, but the way Americans think about food in the future. “It’s also critical to remember the energy and water it takes to grow, transport and package the foods we eat”, says Lidia, “We all have the ability to be Changemakers”.

Aired: 10/14/24
Funding for LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Lidia Celebrates America
Preview
Lidia Bastianich meets changemakers intent on re-shaping the future of food in America.
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America Preview
Chef Lidia Bastianich blends culture, cooking, and identity in towns and cities across America.
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Cooks Mussels Triestina
Today Lidia is making Mussels Triestina, a simple ten-minute dish.
Lidia Celebrates America
The Blind Chef Searching for her Mother’s Recipes
In Houston, Texas, Lidia makes a braised pork belly dish with blind chef Christine Ha.
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Lidia Celebrates America
A Traditional Afghan Meal with Lidia
Lidia shares an Afghan meal with a refugee who risked his life to help the US Military.
Lidia Celebrates America
A Table of the World
Lidia organizes a potluck-style meal where immigrants share cuisine from their cultures.
Lidia Celebrates America
Gumbo: A Nigerian and American Southern Comfort Food Style
Toyin Alli brings Gumbo to the potluck for Lidia's special 'Flavors That Define Us.'
Lidia Celebrates America
Goat Curry and “Buss Up Shut” Paratha Roti
Jeanine Prime brings Goat Curry to a potluck for Lidia's special 'Flavors That Define Us'.
Lidia Celebrates America
Punjabi Trucker turned Punjabi Dhaba Owner
Lidia enjoys authentic Punjabi dishes at a roadside truck stop in Bakersfield, CA.
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Lidia Celebrates America
Julia Child’s Favorite Mushroom Risotto
What happened when Julia Child visited Lidia’s first restaurant and ordered the risotto?
Lidia Celebrates America
Making Eggs Jeannette with Jacques Pépin
Lidia has her friend Jacques Pépin in the kitchen and they’re cooking eggs!
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Overcoming The Odds
Lidia meets resilient Americans who have overcome extraordinary odds in their own lives.
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: A Salute to First Responders
Lidia Bastianich visits men and women on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: The Return of the Artisans
Join Lidia Bastianich, as she explores food artisans and artisanal crafts across the U.S.
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast
In A Heartland Holiday Feast, Chef Lidia Bastianich explores small-town America.
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Homegrown Heroes
Lidia Bastianich looks at veterans who find farming to be a path back to civilian life.
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Holiday for Heroes
Lidia Bastianich pays homage to the men and women of our military.
