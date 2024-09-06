100 WVIA Way
Lidia Celebrates America

Lidia Celebrates America: Homegrown Heroes

Season 2017 Episode 1

In Homegrown Heroes, Chef Lidia Bastianich looks at veterans who return home and find farming to be a path back to civilian life. Seven poignant veterans’ stories take Lidia from the heart of Appalachia in Loom, W.Va. to Richmond, KY and Anaheim, CA, and prove that farming, beekeeping, and raising livestock can help individuals reconnect in a meaningful way to the community.

Aired: 12/14/17
Funding for LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 0:58
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America Preview
Chef Lidia Bastianich blends culture, cooking, and identity in towns and cities across America.
Preview: 0:58
Watch 9:24
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Cooks Mussels Triestina
Today Lidia is making Mussels Triestina, a simple ten-minute dish.
Episode: E3 | 9:24
Watch 55:46
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Special: 55:46
Watch 0:50
Lidia Celebrates America
Goat Curry and “Buss Up Shut” Paratha Roti
Jeanine Prime brings Goat Curry to a potluck for Lidia's special 'Flavors That Define Us'.
Clip: 0:50
Watch 1:41
Lidia Celebrates America
Flavors That Define Us: Trailer
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Preview: 1:41
Watch 3:55
Lidia Celebrates America
The Blind Chef Searching for her Mother’s Recipes
In Houston, Texas, Lidia makes a braised pork belly dish with blind chef Christine Ha.
Clip: 3:55
Watch 3:00
Lidia Celebrates America
Punjabi Trucker turned Punjabi Dhaba Owner
Lidia enjoys authentic Punjabi dishes at a roadside truck stop in Bakersfield, CA.
Clip: 3:00
Watch 2:07
Lidia Celebrates America
A Low Country Boil in South Carolina
Lidia is invited to a low-country boil for Ukrainian refugees including Polina Frishko.
Clip: 2:07
Watch 1:34
Lidia Celebrates America
Borscht, Ukrainian Style
Lidia makes Borscht, Ukrainian style, with Polina Frishko and Enna Elias.
Clip: 1:34
Watch 2:30
Lidia Celebrates America
A Traditional Afghan Meal with Lidia
Lidia shares an Afghan meal with a refugee who risked his life to help the US Military.
Clip: 2:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us
  • Lidia Celebrates America: A Salute to First Responders
  • Lidia Celebrates America: The Return of the Artisans
  • Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast
  • Lidia Celebrates America: Holiday for Heroes
  • Lidia Celebrates America: Home for the Holidays
  • Freedom and Independence & Life's Milestones
  • Weddings: Something Borrowed, Something New
  • Holiday Tables and Traditions
Watch 9:24
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Cooks Mussels Triestina
Today Lidia is making Mussels Triestina, a simple ten-minute dish.
Episode: E3 | 9:24
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Episode: S2023 E1
Watch 8:53
Lidia Celebrates America
Julia Child’s Favorite Mushroom Risotto
What happened when Julia Child visited Lidia’s first restaurant and ordered the risotto?
Episode: E2 | 8:53
Watch 11:28
Lidia Celebrates America
Making Eggs Jeannette with Jacques Pépin
Lidia has her friend Jacques Pépin in the kitchen and they’re cooking eggs!
Episode: E1 | 11:28
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Overcoming The Odds
Lidia meets resilient Americans who have overcome extraordinary odds in their own lives.
Episode: S2021 E2
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: A Salute to First Responders
Lidia Bastianich visits men and women on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Episode: S2021 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: The Return of the Artisans
Join Lidia Bastianich, as she explores food artisans and artisanal crafts across the U.S.
Episode: S2019 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast
In A Heartland Holiday Feast, Chef Lidia Bastianich explores small-town America.
Episode: S2018 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Holiday for Heroes
Lidia Bastianich pays homage to the men and women of our military.
Episode: S2016 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Home for the Holidays
Lidia celebrates her native Italian holiday traditions, along with six celebrity guests.
Episode: S2015 E1